Red Flag exercises return to Nellis Air Force Base

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2022 - 11:00 am
 
Two F-16s fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker as it refuels planes around the Nevada Test and Training Range as part of Red Flag excercises, based out of Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An F-16 flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker as it refuels planes around the Nevada Test and Training Range as part of Red Flag excercises, based out of Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An F-16 flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker as it refuels planes around the Nevada Test and Training Range as part of Red Flag excercises, based out of Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An F-16 is seen after being is refueled in-flight by a KC-135 Stratotanker flying around the Nevada Test and Training Range as part of Red Flag excercises, based out of Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nellis Air Force Base hosting a RED FLAG exercise on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Valley residents may notice an increase in noise from military aircraft starting Monday. The Air Force will be conducting Red Flag 22-1 exercises through Feb. 11 at Nellis Air Force Base.

Nearly 100 military aircraft, including F-35, F-22, EA-18G, F-16, B-52 and more, will depart Nellis twice a day and may remain in the air for up to five hours, according to a press release. Night launches also are planned so air crews can train for nighttime combat operations.

About 2,900 participants from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Reserves, the Royal Air Force (UK) and the Royal Australian Air Force will fly a variety of aircraft in complex mission scenarios. The 388th Fighter Wing from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, will be in the lead wing position.

Organized at Nellis Air Force Base, Red Flag will be hosted on the Nevada Test and Training Range north of Las Vegas.

The 414th Combat Training Squadron is responsible for executing Red Flag and the exercise is one of a series of advanced training programs administered at Nellis and on the NTTR by organizations assigned to the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center.

