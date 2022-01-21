Red Flag exercises return to Nellis Air Force Base
The Air Force will be conducting Red Flag 22-1 exercises at Nellis Air Force Base starting Monday.
Las Vegas Valley residents may notice an increase in noise from military aircraft starting Monday. The Air Force will be conducting Red Flag 22-1 exercises through Feb. 11 at Nellis Air Force Base.
Nearly 100 military aircraft, including F-35, F-22, EA-18G, F-16, B-52 and more, will depart Nellis twice a day and may remain in the air for up to five hours, according to a press release. Night launches also are planned so air crews can train for nighttime combat operations.
About 2,900 participants from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Reserves, the Royal Air Force (UK) and the Royal Australian Air Force will fly a variety of aircraft in complex mission scenarios. The 388th Fighter Wing from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, will be in the lead wing position.
Organized at Nellis Air Force Base, Red Flag will be hosted on the Nevada Test and Training Range north of Las Vegas.
The 414th Combat Training Squadron is responsible for executing Red Flag and the exercise is one of a series of advanced training programs administered at Nellis and on the NTTR by organizations assigned to the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center.