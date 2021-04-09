Stimulus checks for veterans expected to go out next week

Veterans still waiting to get their $1,400 stimulus checks could start seeing them in their bank accounts by next Wednesday, the IRS said.

The Internal Revenue Service says veterans still waiting for their stimulus checks are next on the list to receive the money. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Millions of U.S. veterans still waiting to get their $1,400 stimulus checks could start seeing them in their bank accounts by next Wednesday, the IRS said.

Americans who receive Veteran Affairs benefits and don’t typically file tax returns have been waiting for nearly a month for the third-round direct checks to arrive. The stimulus checks were disbursed on a rolling-basis starting in mid-March after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan stimulus package.

Now, the IRS says veterans waiting are next on the list to receive the money.

“The IRS continues to review data received from Veterans Affairs, which covers veterans and their beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension benefit payments who don’t normally file a tax return,” the agency said in a news release earlier this week. “If no additional issues arise, the IRS expects to begin processing these VA payment files at the end of this week.”

Because the majority of these payments will be disbursed electronically they would be received on the official payment date of Wednesday.

The status of veterans’ stimulus payment should become available on the agency’s Get My Payment tool – www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment – on Saturday or Sunday, IRS said.

This week, the IRS said with the new batch of payments, the agency delivered a total of 156 million payments worth $372 billion. The latest batch includes 19 million payments to Social Security beneficiaries who didn’t file a 2020 or 2019 tax return and didn’t use the IRS’ nonfiler tool.

