2 cop impersonators in custody after trying to pull over former cop

(Thinkstock)

MIAMI — Two men impersonating police officers tried to pull over a South Florida commissioner who is a former officer and now they are in police custody.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez grew suspicious Wednesday when he saw the sports utility vehicle with flashing lights that came up behind him on the Florida Turnpike.

Martinez says the vehicle was too spiffy to be a police vehicle and he noticed a temporary tag.

Martinez refused to pull over and was able to flag down an officer in a squad car who was on the roadside. The officer radioed for help.

The Miami Herald reports the men were taking into custody. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms who deal with police impersonators were on the way to interview the suspects.