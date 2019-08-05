110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

4 believed to be aboard in deadly Alaska plane crash

The Associated Press
August 5, 2019 - 1:58 pm
 

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Four people are believed to have been aboard a plane that crashed in Alaska with no survivors.

National Transportation Safety Board Alaska chief Clint Johnson says reports indicate four people were aboard the plane when Piper PA-22 crashed Sunday outside Girdwood. Johnson says NTSB investigators were heading to the crash site with Alaska State Troopers on Monday.

Alaska State Troopers in a web posting say the crash happened near Eagle Glacier south of Anchorage. The crash was at about the 5,000-foot elevation on Goat Mountain.

Troopers say an Alaska National Guard helicopter responded, and the crew confirmed the crash and that there were no survivors.

Troopers were attempting to reach the site to assess terrain and come up with a recovery plan.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
North Korea fires more projectiles into sea, South says
By Kim Tong-hyung The Associated Press

The North’s spokesperson said Pyongyang remains committed to dialogue, but it could seek a “new road” if the allies don’t change their positions.

R&B singer R. Kelly, center, arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court building for an arraignment ...
R. Kelly faces 2 new charges in 2001 Minnesota allegation
By Jeff Baenen The Associated Press

Kelly remains jailed in New York after pleading not guilty last week to charges that he sexually abused women and girls who attended his concerts there.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, to reporters at the ...
Trump should demand Senate vote on gun bill, Democrats say
By Matthew Daly The Associated Press

If President Donald Trump is serious about strengthening gun laws in the wake of two mass shootings, he should demand that a House-passed bill strengthening background checks be put up for a vote, congressional Democrats said Monday.

The home of Connor Betts is seen in Bellbrook, Ohio, U.S., Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Betts, 24, was ...
Classmates: Ohio shooter kept a ‘hit list’ and a ‘rape list’
By Michael Biesecker and Julie Carr Smyth The Associated Press

High school classmates of the gunman who killed nine people early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, say he was suspended for compiling a “hit list” of those he wanted to kill and a “rape list” of girls he wanted to sexually assault.