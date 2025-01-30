8 more hostages freed from Gaza Strip by Hamas-led terrorists

Israel also released 110 Palestinian prisoners. The swaps are a key part of a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the war.

Search of frigid Potomac may go all night after midair helicopter-plane crash, officials say

A crowd surrounds Red Cross cars as they arrive at the site for the handover of Thai and Israeli hostages in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Two Thai captives, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, are escorted by Hamas fighters as they are handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

One of five Thai hostages, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as he is handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Israeli soldier Agam Berger walks next to masked Islamic Jihad militants as she is handed over to the Red Cross at the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza City, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar)

Gadi Moses, 80, center right, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as he is handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Freed hostage Shani Goren, right, and friends of Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud react as they watch the broadcast of her being released from Hamas captivity, in Carmei Gat, southern Israel, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

People react as they watch broadcast of the release of Israeli soldier Agam Berger, one of eight hostages set to be released today as part of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Thai ambassador to Israel Pannabha Chandraramya, left, arrives to an Israeli military helicopter carrying five Thai hostages released from Gaza after landing at Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) in Be'er Ya'akov, Israel, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

CORRECTS ID - Thai hostages who were freed from Hamas, from left to right, Surasak Rumnao, Sathian Suwannakham, Bannawat Saethao, Watchara Sriaoun, and Pongsak Thaenna hold the Thailand flag in Israel, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv via AP)

Freed hostage Shani Goren, fourth left, and friends of Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud react as they watch the broadcast of her being released from Hamas captivity, in Carmei Gat, southern Israel, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Red Cross vehicles, left, wait for the hand-over of Israeli soldier hostage Agam Berger at the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza City, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Mohammad Abu Samra)

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Eight more hostages were freed from the Gaza Strip by Hamas-led terrorists on Thursday in a sometimes chaotic process that briefly delayed Israel’s release of 110 Palestinian prisoners.

The swaps of hostages for prisoners are a key part of a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the war. Terrorists are still holding dozens more hostages abducted in the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, that ignited the war.

Also on Thursday, Hamas confirmed the death of Mohammed Deif, head of its military wing and one of the alleged masterminds of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, six months after Israel announced he was killed in an airstrike in Gaza.

Israelis rejoiced as images of the freed hostages reuniting with their families were shown live on TV — and then replayed throughout the day and night. In downtown Tel Aviv, crowds of people gathered outside the hospitals where hostages were taken to cheer — and cry — at the sight of the incoming ambulances.

Earlier, masked and armed terrorists freed three Israelis — after first parading them through unruly crowds in Gaza — as well as five Thai nationals, who were working on farms in southern Israel when the deadliest attack in the country’s history took place.

The release of prisoners came hours after the chaotic hostage handover in the Gaza Strip, where terrorists held off thousands of boisterous Palestinian onlookers as they handed the hostages over to the Red Cross.

Hamas released seven of the hostages in front of the destroyed home of its slain leader, Yahya Sinwar, as thousands pressed in. The terrorist group called it a “message of determination,” but it nearly derailed this month’s third swap of hostages for prisoners and triggered the latest in a series of disputes that have sent U.S. and Arab mediators scrambling to hold together the truce.

The first hostage — female soldier Agam Berger, 20 — was released after Hamas paraded her in front of a smaller crowd in the heavily destroyed urban Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Hours later, at a handover of the other seven in the southern city of Khan Younis, hundreds of terrorists from Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad group arrived with a convoy, and thousands gathered to watch, some from the tilted rooftops of bombed-out buildings.

Footage showed hostage Arbel Yehoud, 29, looking stunned as masked terrorists hustled her through the shouting crowd, pushing people back. Also released were Gadi Moses, an 80-year-old Israeli man, and the five Thai laborers. Both Yehoud and Moses are dual German-Israeli nationals.

The scenes of the hostages being marched through seemingly hostile crowds in Gaza was unnerving for the millions of Israelis who became vicarious participants in the hostages’ ordeals.

Netanyahu condemned the “shocking scenes” and called on international mediators to ensure the safety of hostages in future releases.

Israel identified the Thai hostages released as: Watchara Sriaoun, 33; Pongsak Thaenna, 36; Sathian Suwannakham, 35; Surasak Rumnao, 32; and Bannawat Saethao, 27. Thai officials said they appeared to be in good health.

Yehoud had been at the center of a dispute earlier this week over the sequence in which the hostages would be released. The United States, Egypt and Qatar, who brokered the ceasefire after a year of tough negotiations, resolved it with an agreement that Yehoud would be released with the others on Thursday.

About 20 of her friends gathered in southern Israel watched as the tense scene unfolded on live television. Some cried. Others had their hands over their eyes or mouths. They cried after Yehoud was turned over to the Red Cross.

Moses looked stunned as he was led by Israeli soldiers to the area where he was set to reunite with his family. Footage released by the Israeli military showed his relatives bursting into the room, embracing the elderly man. His daughter exclaimed repeatedly, “my father, my father!”

A total of 33 hostages will be released from Gaza in the first, six-week phase of the ceasefire, including women, children, older adults and sick or wounded men. Nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners will be freed in exchange. Israel says Hamas has confirmed that eight of the hostages to be released in this phase are dead.

Israeli forces have pulled back from most of Gaza, allowing hundreds of thousands of people to return to what remains of their homes and humanitarian groups to surge assistance.

The deal calls for Israel and Hamas to negotiate a second phase in which Hamas would release the remaining hostages and the ceasefire would continue indefinitely. The war could resume in early March if an agreement is not reached.

Israel says it is still committed to destroying Hamas, even after the terrorist group reasserted its rule over Gaza within hours of the truce. A key far-right partner in Netanyahu’s coalition is already calling for the war to resume after the ceasefire’s first phase.

Hamas says it won’t release the remaining hostages without an end to the war and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Hamas started the war when it sent thousands of fighters storming into Israel. The terrorists killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250.

More than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ensuing air and ground war, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not say how many of the dead were terrorists.

The Israeli military says it killed more than 17,000 terrorists and that it goes to great lengths to try to spare civilians. It blames civilian deaths on Hamas because its terrorist fighters operate in dense residential neighborhoods and put military infrastructure near homes, schools and mosques.