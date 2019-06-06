Cadet killed, 22 injured in West Point training rollover

West Point officials say one cadet was killed and 22 people were injured early Thursday when a vehicle they were riding in for summer training overturned.

Military police direct traffic along Route 293 near the site where an armored personnel vehicle overturned killing at least one person, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Cornwall, N.Y. West Point officials say one cadet was killed and more than a dozen people were injured when a vehicle they were riding in for summer training overturned. The accident occurred near Camp Natural Bridge, an area where cadet summer training takes place. (AP Photo/Allyse Pulliam)

The U.S. Military Academy says the vehicle overturned on a dirt road around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Twenty cadets and two soldiers on the light medium tactical vehicle were injured.

Lieutenant Col. Christopher Ophardt could not provide the severity of the injuries or the name of cadet who died.

The accident occurred near Camp Natural Bridge, an area where cadet summer training takes place.

Ophardt says the investigation of the cause of the single-vehicle accident was continuing.