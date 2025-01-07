53°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Costco fans are riled up over removal of popular in-store feature

A Costco store. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
A Costco store. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
More Stories
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 20 ...
Trump won’t rule out use of military to take control of Greenland and Panama Canal
Actor Keith Middlebrook arrives at the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Marley & Me&quo ...
Part-time actor sentenced to prison for bogus COVID-19 cure
FILE -This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy an ...
US sees first human death by bird flu
Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media outside of Manhattan federal court in New York, on Friday, Ja ...
Giuliani in contempt of court in $148M defamation case
Nathan Hutsenpiller AMG-Parade
January 7, 2025 - 9:34 am
 

There’s an old saying that goes, “if you want something nice, you’re going to have to take care of it.” Those who live in a large city understand the sentiment of this saying all too well, as most public places tend to lose their amenities over time due to a few bad apples. Such is the case now for Costco, as warehouse locations everywhere have begun to remove their public-use coffee grinders.

“Attention members: The coffee grinders are no longer available in the warehouse,” one sign reads at a local Costco warehouse. News of the announcement quickly spread to Reddit, where one user wrote, “Uh oh, I don’t know what happened, but we lost our grinder privileges.”

���� SIGN UP to get delicious recipes, handy kitchen hacks & more in our daily Pop Kitchen newsletter����

For those out of the loop, for some time now, Costco warehouses have provided free public-use coffee grinders for members to grind their beans before heading to the checkout counters. According to a former Costco employee in Seattle, “the grinders were broken at least once a week.” Locations that struggled with this issue the most would put up signs asking members not to double grind their beans, but their attempts have fallen on deaf ears.

“People would do it all day long and clog the burrs,” the Seattle Costco employee wrote. “Those grinders cost a few thousand dollars each.”

Related: Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + $45 Digital Costco Shop Card

While Costco’s decision to remove the grinders all together will certainly be annoying for some, the truth of the matter is that it is extremely difficult to put a blind blanket of trust over each and every membership holder. When you have nice things, it’s only a matter of time before people begin to misuse them and you can’t blame Costco for not wanting to bleed money in the form of broken grinders.

“Someone put chocolate covered coffee beans in the one at my local grocery store,” one Reddit user wrote in response to the news. “Double grinding, grinding nuts through, dropping brushes. Members can’t be trusted not to disrespect property they don’t own,” wrote another.

Related: Costco 1-Year Executive Gold Star Membership + $45 Digital Costco Shop Card

Despite this being a very real problem for Costco, we couldn’t help but chuckle at some of the first hand customer experiences with the now defunct coffee grinders.

“Ours were next to the food court, so naturally someone stuck a hot dog in one of them. We do not have coffee grinders any more at the warehouse.” Another wrote, “Costco should set up a display of home use grinders next to the decommissioned ones.” We love to see the jokes rolling in.

Up Next:

Related: Sam’s Club’s Elegant 24-Piece Fluted Dinnerware Set Is Practically Identical to a Pottery Barn Style Nearly 5x the Price

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Actor Keith Middlebrook arrives at the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Marley & Me&quo ...
Part-time actor sentenced to prison for bogus COVID-19 cure
Brittny Mejia Los Angeles Times

A part-time actor was sentenced to federal prison Monday for soliciting investors in companies that prosecutors said marketed a bogus cure and treatment for COVID-19.

FILE -This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy an ...
US sees first human death by bird flu
By Mike Stobbe AP Medical Writer

The first U.S. bird flu death has been reported — a person who had been hospitalized with severe respiratory symptoms.

Vice President Kamala Harris stands with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., as a joint session ...
Donald Trump certified by Congress as 2024 election winner
By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Farnoush Amiri and Matt Brown Associated Press

Congress certified President-elect Donald Trump as the winner of the 2024 election in proceedings that unfolded Monday without challenge.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation Monday in the face of rising d ...
Canada’s Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader
By Rob Gillies The Associated Press

He said Parliament, which had been due to resume Jan. 27, would be suspended until March 24. The timing will allow for a Liberal Party leadership race.

President Joe Biden departs the East Room of the White House after signing the Social Security ...
Millions to see higher Social Security payments coming from bill that Biden signed
By Fatima Hussein Associated Press

President Biden signed into law a measure that boosts Social Security payments for current and former public employees, affecting nearly 3 million people who receive pensions from their time as teachers, firefighters, police officers and in other public service jobs.

MORE STORIES