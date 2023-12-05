60°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Families of hostages held by Hamas will meet with Netanyahu

The Associated Press
December 4, 2023 - 4:51 pm
 
Irena Tati, center left, and Lena Troufanov, center, both released by Hamas last week, hold pic ...
Irena Tati, center left, and Lena Troufanov, center, both released by Hamas last week, hold pictures of their, respectively, grandson and son, Alexander, still held by Hamas in Gaza, during a demonstration to call for the release of hostages in the Hostages Square at the Museum of Art in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
This undated photo released by Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters shows Amit Sous ...
This undated photo released by Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters shows Amit Soussana, 40, who was released Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, after 55 days in Hamas captivity. (Hostages and Missing Families Forum headquarters via AP)
People walk past a wall with photos of the hostages who are believed to remain captive in the G ...
People walk past a wall with photos of the hostages who are believed to remain captive in the Gaza Strip, in Jerusalem, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

TEL AVIV, Israel — The families of hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza say they are set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after demanding a sit-down with him.

The families have sought to meet with Netanyahu and his wartime Cabinet since a truce deal between Israel and Hamas that saw the release of 105 hostages expired last week.

Since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, many families have complained that they were not adequately kept informed of the efforts to secure their loved ones’ release. About 240 people were taken hostage.

The families say Netanyahu and other leaders have for days dodged their requests to meet. The meeting is expected to take place Tuesday.

The families say they want to hear from Netanyahu that he has their relatives’ fate in mind as Israel moves ahead in its war against Hamas.

Meanwhile, an Israeli TV channel has aired new footage that appears to show an Israeli woman struggling against her seven captors as she was being taken hostage into Gaza on Oct. 7.

The video is said to show Amit Soussana, 40, being dragged on foot into Gaza. She appears to try to slow her captors down by bending over.

One captor then throws her body over his back and she is seen kicking her legs, a move which appears to make him fall to the ground. The captors, one of whom is seen striking her, then drape a sheet over her and drag her into Gaza. One of the captors is seen carrying a rifle.

Soussana was released last week after more than 50 days in captivity as part of a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The footage, shot by a security camera, was broadcast Monday on Israeli Channel 12 TV.

MOST READ
1
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
2
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
3
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
4
OSHA fines Cirque in ‘O’ injury incident
OSHA fines Cirque in ‘O’ injury incident
5
‘It’s a blessing’: UNLV bowl destination, opponent revealed — PHOTOS
‘It’s a blessing’: UNLV bowl destination, opponent revealed — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel on ...
Israel widens offensive, calls for more evacuations in southern Gaza
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

Israel has vowed to eliminate Gaza’s Hamas rulers, whose Oct. 7 surprise terrorist attack triggered the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades.

This Nov. 12, 2018 photo shows The USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea. The American warship an ...
Houthi missiles hit commercial ships in Red Sea; U.S. responds
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Three commercial ships in the Red Sea were struck by ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen on Sunday and a U.S. warship shot down three drones in self-defense during the hourslong assault, the U.S. military said. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran.

Family and friends of Staff Sergeant Aschalwu Sama mourn over his grave during his funeral in P ...
Israel ordering more in southern Gaza to evacuate
By Najib Jobain and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

On Sunday, Israel’s military widened evacuation orders in and around Khan Younis, telling residents of at least five more areas to leave.

More stories
Hamas ‘close to reaching a truce agreement’ with Israel, Hamas leader says
Hamas ‘close to reaching a truce agreement’ with Israel, Hamas leader says
Hostages relative: Israel won’t prioritize release over defeating Hamas
Hostages relative: Israel won’t prioritize release over defeating Hamas
Family of infant hostage pleads for his release before Israel-Hamas truce ends
Family of infant hostage pleads for his release before Israel-Hamas truce ends
Mediators extend Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza minutes before it expires
Mediators extend Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza minutes before it expires
American girl, 4, among third group of hostages released by Hamas
American girl, 4, among third group of hostages released by Hamas
Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes release of hostages
Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes release of hostages