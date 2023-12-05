Families of hostages held by Hamas will meet with Netanyahu

The families have sought to meet with Netanyahu and his wartime Cabinet since a truce deal between Israel and Hamas that saw the release of 105 hostages expired last week.

Irena Tati, center left, and Lena Troufanov, center, both released by Hamas last week, hold pictures of their, respectively, grandson and son, Alexander, still held by Hamas in Gaza, during a demonstration to call for the release of hostages in the Hostages Square at the Museum of Art in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

This undated photo released by Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters shows Amit Soussana, 40, who was released Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, after 55 days in Hamas captivity. (Hostages and Missing Families Forum headquarters via AP)

People walk past a wall with photos of the hostages who are believed to remain captive in the Gaza Strip, in Jerusalem, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

TEL AVIV, Israel — The families of hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza say they are set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after demanding a sit-down with him.

The families have sought to meet with Netanyahu and his wartime Cabinet since a truce deal between Israel and Hamas that saw the release of 105 hostages expired last week.

Since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, many families have complained that they were not adequately kept informed of the efforts to secure their loved ones’ release. About 240 people were taken hostage.

The families say Netanyahu and other leaders have for days dodged their requests to meet. The meeting is expected to take place Tuesday.

The families say they want to hear from Netanyahu that he has their relatives’ fate in mind as Israel moves ahead in its war against Hamas.

Meanwhile, an Israeli TV channel has aired new footage that appears to show an Israeli woman struggling against her seven captors as she was being taken hostage into Gaza on Oct. 7.

The video is said to show Amit Soussana, 40, being dragged on foot into Gaza. She appears to try to slow her captors down by bending over.

One captor then throws her body over his back and she is seen kicking her legs, a move which appears to make him fall to the ground. The captors, one of whom is seen striking her, then drape a sheet over her and drag her into Gaza. One of the captors is seen carrying a rifle.

Soussana was released last week after more than 50 days in captivity as part of a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The footage, shot by a security camera, was broadcast Monday on Israeli Channel 12 TV.