Nation and World

Finding ‘target list,’ FBI opens domestic terrorism case in Gilroy case

The Associated Press
August 6, 2019 - 11:10 am
 
Updated August 6, 2019 - 11:47 am

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The FBI says it has discovered a “target list” compiled by the gunman in a California mass shooting that listed nationwide religious institutions, federal buildings, courthouses and both major political parties.

The list has prompted the FBI to open a domestic terrorism investigation into the case in which gunman Santino William Legan shot and killed three people, including two children, on July 28 at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. The festival was also listed as a target.

John Bennett, the FBI’s agent in charge in San Francisco, says authorities still have not determined a motive and Legan appeared to be interested in conflicting ideologies.

A separate shooting that killed 22 people at a crowded El Paso, Texas, store over the weekend is also being handled as a domestic terrorism case.

First memorial

Mourners have packed a California church for the funeral of a girl killed in a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Before the service Tuesday, friends and family members used colored markers to write messages on the casket of Keyla Salazar.

One read: “Keyla, you’re an angel. We will never forget you!”

Relatives wore T-shirts with a photo of a smiling Keyla with a crown of small pink paper flowers.

The service at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in San Jose comes just two days after the girl would have turned 14. The Mass is being conducted in English and Spanish.

Keyla was one of three people killed and 13 injured July 28 at the popular food festival.

