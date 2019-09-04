Group doesn’t plan to host Gettysburg re-enactment in 2020

Operations Manager Randy Phiel told the Gettysburg Times that he considers the decision more as “hitting the pause button” than the end.

In this June 29, 2013 file photo, Confederate re-enactors take part in a demonstration of a battle during ongoing activities commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg at Bushey Farm in Gettysburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The organization behind the annual re-enactments of the Civil War battle of Gettysburg says it doesn’t plan on hosting such an event in the summer of 2020.

The Gettysburg Anniversary Committee said in a post on its website that after a quarter century of organizing the annual July observance, at this time it “does not anticipate organizing or hosting a 157th re-enactment.”

Operations Manager Randy Phiel told the Gettysburg Times that he considers the decision more as “hitting the pause button” than the end. He said re-enactments are most successful every five years and that might build anticipation and grow visitor interest, but there are no definite plans to do that.

The announcement offered thanks to all involved in the annual events “making those dusty old history books come alive.”