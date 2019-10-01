Hong Kong unrest escalates with shooting of pro-democracy protester

A Hong Kong police official says a pro-democracy protester was shot when an officer opened fire with his revolver during clashes Tuesday. It was the first time a protester has been shot, in an escalation of the monthslong unrest.

An injured anti-government protester is attended to by others during a clash with police in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Thousands of black-clad protesters marched in central Hong Kong as part of multiple pro-democracy rallies Tuesday urging China's Communist Party to "return power to the people" as the party celebrated its 70th year of rule. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe )

People run as police use tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Thousands of black-clad protesters marched in central Hong Kong as part of multiple pro-democracy rallies Tuesday urging China's Communist Party to "return power to the people" as the party celebrated its 70th year of rule. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe )

China's H-6 bomber jets fly in formation past the sun during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. China's Communist Party is celebrating its 70th anniversary in power with a parade showcasing its economic development and newest weapons. The event marks the anniversary of the Oct. 1, 1949, announcement of the founding of the People's Republic of China by then-leader Mao Zedong. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Participants march during the celebration to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

An anti-government protester walks through tear gas smoke during a clash with police at the Wong Tai Sin area in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Thousands of black-clad pro-democracy protesters defied a police ban and marched in central Hong Kong on Tuesday, urging China's Communist Party to "return power to the people" as the party celebrated its 70th year of rule. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana )

BEIJING — A Hong Kong police official says a pro-democracy protester was shot when an officer opened fire with his revolver during clashes Tuesday. It was the first time a protester has been shot, in an escalation of the monthslong unrest that has rocked the city.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to release information, confirmed the incident in the Tsuen Wan area but couldn’t immediately provide further details.

A video of the incident, shot by the City University Student Union and shared on social media, shows a dozen black-clad protesters hurling objects at a group of riot police pursuing them. One officer, who was surrounded, drew his revolver and pointed it at the group. He fired and one protester collapsed on the street while others fled.

Military parade in Beijing

A military parade marking the 70th anniversary of Communist rule in China wasn’t open to the general public, but many gathered outside Beijing’s train station to watch military jets fly overhead.

Some waved Chinese flags and cheered when the planes flew by Tuesday, leaving colorful trails of smoke.

Mo Can from Shanghai was excited to see the planes as she exited the station. She said, “the rainbow-like smoke is fantastic,” showing videos she shot on her smart phone.

Tao Xingui said he read about weaponry on apps such as “Study and Strengthen the Nation” as he rode the train from Jiangxi province. He called the army’s tactical missile force his favorite part, saying “it’s a good example to show our great national power and make our voice heard on international platforms.”

Tear gas fired

Riot police have fired tear gas to disperse pro-democracy protesters in several districts in Hong Kong amid multiple rallies challenging the Chinese Communist Party as it marks its 70th year of rule.

Dozens of police officers formed a security cordon, backed by a water cannon truck, to prevent protesters from advancing to Beijing’s liaison office in the city.

Battles between hundreds of black-clad protesters and police occurred in multiple locations, turning streets into battlefields. Police fired multiple rounds of tear gas at the Wong Tai Sin, Sha Tin, Tsuen Wan and Tuen Mun areas as protesters hurled gas bombs, bricks and other objects in their direction.

Police said protesters used corrosive fluid in Tuen Mun, injuring officers and some reporters.

The city was already under tight security, and more subway stations were shuttered as the violence spread.

‘Hell Bank Note’

Protesters are paving the streets of central Hong Kong with fake bank notes they usually use at funerals, tossing wads of them into the air as they march in black.

The notes, many marked “Hell Bank Note,” were a vivid expression of what many protesters say feels like a day of mourning for them as Communist leaders in Beijing celebrate 70 years in power.

Like outsized confetti, tens of thousands of the notes covered a broad thoroughfare where a vast and swelling crowd tens of thousands strong marched, shouting “Fight for freedom.”

Protesters brought shopping bags full of giant wads of the notes and passed them out in the crowd.

Marcher Ray Luk said as he and his mother tossed notes into the air, “The leaders who won’t listen to our voice, this is for them.”

In the crowd, a protester also blew a bamboo trumpet traditionally heard at funerals and weddings, leading the crowd as it sang “Glory to Hong Kong,” an anthem of the protests.

Several rallies

Multiple rallies are taking place in Hong Kong in defiance of a police ban as pro-democracy protesters vent their anger at China’s central government, which they say is chipping away at freedoms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The biggest march took place in central Hong Kong, with thousands clad in black covering a broad thoroughfare and chanting slogans denouncing the Communist Party as it marked its 70th year in power Tuesday. Some carried Chinese flags defaced with a black cross.

King Chan, a 57-year-old homemaker who came out to protest with her husband, said, “They are squeezing our necks so we don’t breathe the air of freedom.”

Several smaller rallies are taking place in further districts. In at least three areas, riot police chased off hundreds of protesters, but the demonstrators later regrouped.