82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Judge to release John Hinckley Jr. from all remaining restrictions

By Ben Finley Associated Press
September 27, 2021 - 10:36 am
 
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in W ...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. Lawyers for Hinckley, the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, are scheduled to argue in court Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, that the 66-year-old should be freed from restrictions placed on him after he moved out of a Washington hospital in 2016. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - In this March 30, 1981, file photo, Secret Service agent Timothy J. McCarthy, foreground ...
FILE - In this March 30, 1981, file photo, Secret Service agent Timothy J. McCarthy, foreground, Washington policeman Thomas K. Delehanty, center, and presidential press secretary James Brady, background, lie wounded on a street outside a Washington hotel after shots were fired at U.S. President Ronald Reagan. Lawyers for John Hinckley Jr., the man who tried to assassinate Reagan, are scheduled to argue in court Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, that the 66-year-old should be freed from restrictions placed on him after he moved out of a Washington hospital in 2016. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)

A federal judge said Monday that John Hinckley Jr., who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan four decades ago, can be freed from all remaining restrictions next year if he continues to follow those rules and remains mentally stable.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman in Washington said during a 90-minute court hearing that he’ll issue his ruling on the plan this week.

Since Hinckley moved to Williamsburg, Virginia, from a Washington hospital in 2016, court-imposed restrictions have required doctors and therapists to oversee his psychiatric medication and therapy. Hinckley has been barred from having a gun. And he can’t contact Reagan’s children, other victims or their families, or actress Jodie Foster, who he was obsessed with at the time of the 1981 shooting.

Friedman said that Hinckley, now 66, has displayed no symptoms of active mental illness, no violent behavior and no interest in weapons since 1983.

“If he hadn’t tried to kill the president, he would have been unconditionally released a long, long, long time ago,” the judge said. “But everybody is comfortable now after all of the studies, all of the analysis and all of the interviews and all of the experience with Mr. Hinckley.”

Friedman said the plan is to release Hinckley from all court supervision in June if all goes well.

A 2020 violence risk assessment conducted on behalf of Washington’s Department of Behavioral Health concluded that Hinckley would not pose a danger if he’s unconditionally released from the court-ordered restrictions.

The U.S. government had previously opposed ending restrictions. But it took a different position Monday, with attorneys saying they would agree to unconditional release if Hinckley follows the rules and shows mental stability for the next nine months.

Kacie Weston, an attorney for the U.S. government, said that it wants to make sure Hinckley can adapt well to living on his own after his mother died in July. Another concern is the impending retirement of one of his therapists and the looming end to a therapy group, which has provided a lot of support and social interaction for Hinckley.

Hinckley was 25 when he shot and wounded the 40th U.S. president outside a Washington hotel. The shooting paralyzed Reagan press secretary James Brady, who died in 2014. It also injured Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and Washington police officer Thomas Delahanty.

Jurors decided Hinckley was suffering from acute psychosis and found him not guilty by reason of insanity, saying he needed treatment and not life in prison.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Bob Herbert, longtime aide to Harry Reid, killed in car crash
Bob Herbert, longtime aide to Harry Reid, killed in car crash
2
Nevada COVID-19 deaths remain stubbornly high even as new cases recede
Nevada COVID-19 deaths remain stubbornly high even as new cases recede
3
Nevada tops 7K COVID-19 deaths as Clark County case rate drops
Nevada tops 7K COVID-19 deaths as Clark County case rate drops
4
Video shows Mack Miller forcefully escorted out of commission chambers
Video shows Mack Miller forcefully escorted out of commission chambers
5
Afghan refugees arriving in Nevada this week
Afghan refugees arriving in Nevada this week
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are ...
Document shows bigger win for Biden in Arizona election review
By Jonathan J. Cooper and Bob Christie The Associated Press

A draft report of the election review in Arizona’s largest county by supporters of former President Donald Trump found that President Joe Biden did indeed win the 2020 presidential contest there, an embarrassing end to a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting Trump’s false claim that he lost because of fraud.

A kayaker fishes in Lake Oroville as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditio ...
California struggles to conserve water during historic drought
The Associated Press

Californians failed to significantly cut back their water consumption in July, state officials announced Tuesday, foreshadowing some difficult decisions for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration.

 
Giant sequoia trees escape California wildfire
The Associated Press

The ancient massive trees of Sequoia National Park’s famed Giant Forest were unscathed Tuesday even though a wildfire has been burning near them on the western side of California’s Sierra Nevada for nearly two weeks.

A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line near Hoover Dam on Lake Mead in the ...
Water agencies in California resolve Colorado River dispute
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

Two major California water agencies have settled a lawsuit that once threatened to derail a multi-state agreement to protect a river that serves millions of people in the U.S. West amid gripping drought.