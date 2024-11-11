Man banned from Yellowstone for something many visitors do

A 62-year-old man was sentenced to seven days in a Wyoming jail for going into a protected area of Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park.

This file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a sign marking the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park. (Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)

While the 63 national parks across the U.S. delight visitors with scenery and wildlife not found anywhere else, untapped nature also poses many dangers — particularly for those who wander off the official trails.

National Park Service statistics show that 16% of hikers who had to be rescued after getting lost in a national park had either accidentally or intentionally left the trail that they were following.

Other incidents involve parkgoers going off trail and being attacked by animals such as bears and moose, falling off unseen ledges, burning themselves by accidentally walking into a thermal area, and succumbing to — depending on the specifics of the park — heat stroke or cold exposure before help could arrive.

Don’t miss the move: SIGN UP for TheStreet’s FREE daily newsletter

Related: A popular national park will go car-free for the season

A ban from Yellowstone National Park

But for those who are not scared off by these dangers alone, there are also laws against intentionally wandering off where “Stay On Trail” is clearly marked. (When such signs aren’t posted, leaving a trail is discouraged but not illegal.)

On Oct. 31, a 62-year-old Colorado Springs resident, Joseph Aita, was sentenced to seven days in a Wyoming jail for going into a protected area of Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park. The sentence also included five years of probation, a $3,000 fine and a ban from the park during his probation.

Aita had entered the Canary Spring section of the park with his wife, Celia Aita, and their two children. His sentence was on the lighter side of what is usually given for destroying a mineral resource (the official charge against him) because he pleaded guilty.

“[Aita] entered the protected area of Canary Spring in Mammoth Hot Springs in the north area of the park with co-defendant Celia Aita and 2 minor children,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming wrote in a description of the case.

“He also pleaded guilty to destroying a mineral resource and for that violation, he was sentenced to five years of probation, with a ban from Yellowstone National Park during that time and a fine of $3,000. He will also pay $60 in mandatory court costs and fees in the case.”

Wyoming officials have not yet said whether Celia Aita faces charges.

Related: National Park visitor becomes first to get arrested for this in 2024

National Park Service warns visitors

Yellowstone in particular sees a higher-than-average number of people go off trail to get close to the brightly colored thermal areas for which the park is prominent. In August 2023 a Michigan visitor was also slapped with federal charges and a park ban for trespassing into a thermal area, which burned his foot.

More on travel:

The park service has also not yet issued a statement on Aita’s situation but repeatedly reminds parkgoers to stay on trail in all circumstances.

Along with dangers to the visitors themselves, not following this directive also can cause significant damage to the park’s ecosystems.

More than 21,000 miles of trails are marked across the 63 national parks in the U.S.

“You won’t miss out on the spectacular views, wildlife sightings, and connection with nature by choosing an easier trail for your adventure,” the National Park Service writes in its “Hike Smart” guide. “Don’t overestimate your abilities.”

Related: Veteran fund manager sees world of pain coming for stocks