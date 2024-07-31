106°F
Plea deal reached with alleged mastermind of 9/11 attacks, 2 others

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged Sept. 11 mastermind, is seen shortly after his capture duri ...
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged Sept. 11 mastermind, is seen shortly after his capture during a raid in Pakistan Saturday March 1, 2003 in this photo obtained by the Associated Press. The man accused of being the main plotter in al-Qaeda's Sept. 11, 2001 attacks has agreed to plead guilty, The Defense Department said Wednesday. (AP Photo, FILE)
This Monday, Dec. 8, 2008 courtroom drawing by artist Janet Hamlin and reviewed by the U.S. mil ...
This Monday, Dec. 8, 2008 courtroom drawing by artist Janet Hamlin and reviewed by the U.S. military, shows Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, center, and co-defendant Walid Bin Attash, left, attending a pre-trial session at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. The man accused of being the main plotter in al-Qaeda's Sept. 11, 2001 attacks has agreed to plead guilty, The Defense Department said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Janet Hamlin, Pool, File)
More Stories
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off at Harry Reid International Airport, on Thursday, July 25, 2 ...
Petitions asking Southwest to keep open-seat policy are gaining steam
FILE - Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, speaks to journalists af ...
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran
2023 Toyota Tundra Platinum. (Toyota/TNS)
Toyota replacing over 100K engines after recalling Tundra, Lexus LX
A Spirit Airlines 319 Airbus taxis at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, Friday, June 2, 2023, ...
Spirit Airlines is going upscale; will offer fares with extra perks
By Ellen Knickmayer and Larry Neumeister The Associated Press
July 31, 2024 - 4:33 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the main plotter in al-Qaeda’s Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, has agreed to plead guilty, the Defense Department said Wednesday, pointing to a long-delayed resolution in an attack that altered the course of the United States and much of the Middle East.

He and two accomplices, Walid Bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi, are expected to enter the pleas at the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as soon as next week.

Pentagon officials declined to immediately release the terms of the plea bargain. The New York Times, citing unidentified Pentagon officials, said the terms included the men’s longstanding condition that they be spared risk of the death penalty.

The U.S. agreement with the men to enter into a plea agreement comes more than 16 years after their prosecution began for al-Qaeda’s attack. It comes more than 20 years after militants flew commandeered commercial airliners into buildings. The attack killed nearly 3,000 people and triggered years of U.S. wars against militant extremist groups that reshaped Middle East countries and, in many ways, U.S. society.

Terry Strada, national chairperson of a group of families of victims called 9/11 Families United, had been at Manhattan federal court for a hearing on one of many civil lawsuits when she heard news of the plea agreement.

Strada said many families have just wanted to see the men admit guilt.

“For me personally, I wanted to see a trial,” she said. “And they just took away the justice I was expecting, a trial and the punishment.”

“They were cowards when they planned the attack. And they’re cowards today,” she said.

Dozens of relatives of those killed died while awaiting resolution of the case, Strada said.

THE LATEST
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off at Harry Reid International Airport, on Thursday, July 25, 2 ...
Petitions asking Southwest to keep open-seat policy are gaining steam
Veronika Bondarenko AMG-thestreet

When Southwest announced that it was changing its decades-old open-seating policy to one in which passengers can pay extra to choose where to sit, the backlash was both expected and fast in coming.

FILE - Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, speaks to journalists af ...
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran
By Abby Sewell The Associated Press

Israel had vowed to kill Haniyeh and other leaders of Hamas over the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw some 250 others taken hostage.

A man removes power cables near a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in th ...
Israelis: Airstrike in Beirut takes out terrorist commander
By Bassem Mroue and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Israel has blamed the rocket attack Saturday in the town of Majdal Shams on the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, which has denied any role.

Protesters gather in support of soldiers being questioned for detainee abuse, outside of the Sd ...
Israeli military detains 9 soldiers over alleged abuse of detainee
By Sam McNeil and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

The Israeli military said it was questioning nine soldiers after allegations of “substantial abuse” of a detainee at a shadowy facility where Israel has held Palestinian prisoners.

MORE STORIES
