Nation and World

Remains of 2 US troops recovered from Afghanistan crash site

By Lolita C. Baldor and Robert Burns The Associated Press
January 28, 2020 - 3:05 pm
 

WASHINGTON — U.S. forces on Tuesday recovered the remains of two American service members killed in the crash of an Air Force plane in Afghanistan, the U.S. military command in Kabul said. They also retrieved what they believe is the plane’s flight data recorder.

They were the only two people aboard the Air Force E-11A electronic surveillance aircraft when it went down on Monday in Ghazni province, officials said. Their identities have not been publicly announced, pending notification of their relatives.

The statement from Kabul said the cause of the crash is under investigation, but there are no indications that it was downed by enemy fire.

The Taliban hold much of Ghazni province. Monday’s plane crash there is not expected to derail U.S.-Taliban peace talks if the crash investigation determines, as expected, that it was not the result of hostile action.

The U.S. and the Taliban are negotiating a reduction in hostilities or a cease-fire to allow the signing of a peace agreement that could bring home an estimated 13,000 American troops and open the way to a broader post-war deal for Afghans.

A journalist in the area, Tariq Ghazniwal, said Monday that he saw the burning aircraft. He told The Associated Press that he saw two bodies and that the front of the aircraft was badly burned but its body and tail were hardly damaged.

The crash site is about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from a U.S. military base, Ghazniwal said. Local Taliban were deployed to protect the crash site, he said. In its statement Tuesday, the U.S. military command in Kabul thanked local Afghans for treating the remains with respect. It said that after removing the remains, U.S. forces destroyed the remnants of the E-11A aircraft.

THE LATEST
Powerful earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica
By Michael Weissenstein The Associated Press

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and eastern Cuba on Tuesday. Witnesses reported strong shaking but there was no immediate word of casualties or heavy damage.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks at a news conference about the federal gov ...
US increasing coronavirus screenings among travelers
By Lauran Neergaard and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

U.S. health officials are expanding their checks of international travelers for signs of a worrisome new virus from China, even as they say the risk to Americans so far is very low.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an event with President Donald Trump in ...
Trump, Netanyahu unveil ‘historic’ Israel-Palestinian peace plan
By Matthew Lee and Aron Heller The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled his long-awaited Middle East plan, which was celebrated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “vision for peace.”

A woman wears protective face mask at the high speed train station in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. ...
China virus death toll tops 100; US, others evacuating citizens
By Joe McDonald The Associated Press

The United States and several other nations prepared Tuesday to airlift citizens out of a Chinese city at the center of a virus outbreak that has killed more than 100 people.

A riot policeman pins down a female anti-government protester to search her while security forc ...
1 injured in nighttime attack on US Embassy in Baghdad
By Samya Kullab and Qassim Abdul-Zahra The Associated Press

The U.S. Embassy is within the Iraqi capital’s Green Zone, and has been a flashpoint amid wider regional tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Fans mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant with makeshift memorials in front of La Live across from Sta ...
NBA postpones Lakers’ next game after Kobe Bryant’s death
By Greg Beacham The Associated Press

The 16-time NBA champion franchise made grief counselors available to employees Monday after the loss of Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers.