Nation and World

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stable after prison stabbing

By Don Thompson The Associated Press
August 30, 2019 - 8:03 pm
 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin was hospitalized in stable condition after being stabbed by a fellow inmate at a Southern California prison.

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the stabbing of Sirhan Sirhan took place Friday afternoon at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego.

A corrections department statement says the wounded inmate was hospitalized in stable condition.

The statement did not name the victim, but a government source with direct knowledge confirmed to The Associated Press that it was Sirhan. The source spoke under condition of anonymity, citing prison privacy regulations.

The stabbing was first reported by TMZ.

Sirhan was convicted of fatally shooting Kennedy immediately after the New York senator declared victory in the 1968 California Democratic presidential primary.

Prison officials say Sirhan’s attacker has been identified.

THE LATEST
In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, Albert Chow, owner of Great Wall Hardware in San ...
Consumers about to feel pain of Trump’s China tariffs
By Paul Wiseman and Anne D’Innocenzio The Associated Pres

For the first time since President Trump launched a trade war, American households face price increases starting Sunday as many U.S. companies pass on price increases to customers.

In this Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 photo, Greg Hunt poses for a photo in St. Petersburg, Fla. Att ...
Boy Scouts threatened by wave of child sex abuse lawsuits
By Mike Catalini The Associated Press

The Scouts have been sued in multiple states in recent months by purported abuse victims, including plaintiffs taking advantage of new state laws or court decisions allowing suits previously barred.

In a June 8, 2019, file photo, Janice Goodwin stands by her electric-assist bicycle at a gate n ...
Electric bikes to be allowed in all national parks, public lands
By Ellen Knickmeyer and David Sharp The Associated Press

Motorized electric bicycles may soon be humming their way into national parks and other public lands nationwide, under a new Trump administration order — hotly opposed by many outdoors groups.

n this Nov. 24, 1963 file photo, Lee Harvey Oswald reacts as Dallas night club owner Jack Ruby, ...
Jim Leavelle, lawman at Oswald’s side in shooting, dies at 99
By David Warren The Associated Press

Jim Leavelle, a Dallas lawman who was captured in one of history’s most iconic photos as he escorted President John F. Kennedy’s assassin as he was fatally shot, has died. He was 99.

Vanessa Galindo Blas grieves on the coffin that contains the remains of her late husband Erick ...
Mexico’s new bloody drug war may be worse than old one
By Mark Stevenson The Associated Press

Mexico’s drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government’s 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels.

In a Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room at the Whi ...
White House eyes mental institutions as answer to gun violence
By Kevin Freking The Associated Press

As the White House scrambles to help President Trump accomplish objective, it’s an idea that mental health professionals say reflects outdated thinking on the treatment of mental illness.

Richard Henson (foreground) and his uncle, Peter Henson, prepare their grandmother's house Thur ...
Floridians brace for possibly biggest hurricane in 30 years
By Adriana Gomez Licon and Ellis Rua The Associated Press

Unsure of where Hurricane Dorian might strike, Florida residents watched an increasingly dire forecast with a sense of helplessness Friday and braced for what could be the most powerful storm to hit the state’s east coast in nearly 30 years.