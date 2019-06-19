103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Scientists record singing by rare right whale for first time

By Dan Joling The Associated Press
June 19, 2019 - 1:26 pm
 

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Federal marine biologists have recorded singing by one of the rarest whales on the planet.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researchers used moored acoustic recorders to capture repeated patterns of calls made by male North Pacific right whales, the first time any right whale songs in any population have been documented, said NOAA Fisheries marine biologist Jessica Crance on Wednesday from Seattle. She spoke to southern right whale and North Atlantic right whale experts to confirm that singing had not previously been documented.

The number of eastern North Pacific right whales is estimated at just 30 animals from a population largely wiped out by whalers. The slow-moving whales remained buoyant after death and were targeted by whalers.

Researchers detected four distinct songs over eight years at five locations in the Bering Sea off Alaska’s southwest coast. Weird patterns of sound were first noted during a summer field survey in 2010, Crance said.

“We thought it might be a right whale, but we didn’t get visual confirmation,” she said.

Humpback, bowhead and other whales are known for their songs.

NOAA Fisheries researchers reviewed long-term data from acoustic recorders and noted repeating patterns of the sound patterns. However, it took until a voyage in 2017 to coordinate a right whale song with a sighting of the male making it, Crance said.

Right whales make a variety of sounds. A predominant call sounds like a gunshot. They also make upcalls, downcalls, moans, screams and warbles.

To be a song, the sounds have to contain rhythmically patterned series of units produced in a consistent manner to form clearly recognizable patterns, Crance wrote in a paper for the Journal of the Acoustical Society of America.

“It’s a series of sounds that are reproduced in a stereotyped, regular manner that are repeated over and over,” she said.

The remote Bering Sea makes learning about right whales a challenge. Their range remains unknown.

No one knows why right whales sing, she said, and it almost raises more questions than it answers.

“It could be that there are so few of them left, they feel the need to call more frequently or sing,” she said.

A singing male may by trying to attract a female, she said.

“With only 30 animals, finding a mate must be difficult,” Crance said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump gets out of his car and heads into the White House in Washington, Sunday ...
Trump calls New York Times report on Russia power grid ‘treason’
The Associated Press

President Donald Trump has lashed out at The New York Times, saying it engaged in a “virtual act of treason” for a story that said the U.S. was ramping up its cyber-intrusions into Russia’s power grid.

In an Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, Venezuelan migrants line up for free bread and coffee, donated ...
Record 71M now displaced by war, violence at home, says UN
By Jamey Keaten The Associated Press

A record 71 million people have been displaced worldwide by war, persecution and other violence, the U.N. refugee agency said Wednesday, an increase of more than 2 million from a year earlier.