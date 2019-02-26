Stuck train with 183 on board in Oregon finally rolling again

An Amtrak train with 183 passengers on board has been stuck in Oregon after the train hit a tree that had fallen on the tracks Sunday night. (Thinkstock)

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Amtrak train with 183 passengers aboard that has been stuck since Sunday after hitting a tree is on the move.

Amtrak says workers freed the Coast Starlight train Tuesday morning and it’s headed to Eugene, Oregon.

The train left Seattle for Los Angeles early Sunday but hit a tree about 6:20 p.m. in Oakridge, Oregon. Oakridge is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Eugene.

Amtrak said it made the decision to keep passengers on the train in the interest of safety because electricity was out in Oakridge and roads were blocked by debris and more than a foot of heavy snow.

Amtrak said it was able to provide food, heat, electricity and toilets. Passenger Carly Bigby told KOIN-TV that parents had run out of diapers and there was limited cellphone service.

The railroad said it will contact passengers to provide refunds and other compensation.