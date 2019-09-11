83°F
Nation and World

‘Survivor’ producer imprisoned for wife’s death is released

The Associated Press
September 10, 2019 - 8:44 pm
 

GARDENA, Calif. — A former reality TV show producer convicted of killing his wife is back home in Southern California after his release from a Mexican prison.

KTLA-TV says former “Survivor” producer Bruce Beresford-Redman was released about two months ago. The station says the 48-year-old had no comment when interviewed Monday at his home in Gardena, where he is living with his mother and two children.

He served 7½ years of a 12-year sentence.

Beresford-Redman was convicted of beating and strangling his wife, 42-year-old Monica Beresford-Redman, in 2010. Her body was found naked in a sewer cistern at a Cancun-area resort where the family was vacationing.

Beresford-Redman maintained his innocence.

His former attorney, Jaime Cancino, tells KNBC-TV that prisoners in Mexico are eligible for release after serving 60% of their sentence.

