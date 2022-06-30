105°F
Nation and World

Yellowstone visitor gored by bison after getting too close

The Associated Press
June 29, 2022 - 5:52 pm
 
A bison lays down on the ground in front of the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Par ...
A bison lays down on the ground in front of the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., on June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A Colorado man who Yellowstone National Park officials say got too close to a bison was thrown by the animal while trying to get himself and a child away from danger.

The 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was walking with his family near Giant Geyser in the Old Faithful area on Monday when a bull bison charged the group, park officials said.

A video of the encounter posted on social media appeared to show the man was behind the bison when it charged other members of his party. The man ran up and appeared to be trying to keep himself between the bison and his family when the bison pursued a child who was running away.

The man grabbed the child and was thrown by the bison while still holding the child. They both got up and ran away.

The man was taken to Eastern Idaho Medical Center for treatment of injuries to his arm, park officials said. His name was not released.

The incident is under investigation.

This is the second time this year that a visitor got too close to a bison and the animal responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual, park officials said.

On May 30, a woman from Grove City, Ohio, got within 10 feet of a bison before it gored and tossed her, causing a puncture wound and other injuries.

Bison are unpredictable, have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal and can run three times faster than humans, park officials said. The park requires people to stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals, including bison and moose, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

