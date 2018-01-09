Pence to appear in Las Vegas this week, source says

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Las Vegas on Thursday to attend an Air Force event with Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, a source with knowledge confirmed to the Review-Journal.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters in a hangar at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Dec. 21, 2017. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File)

The Air Force will host a grand opening Thursday for its AFwerX, a $2 million program aimed at attracting innovators to help streamline military aircraft maintenance, address software issues and increase efficiency. The program is a partnership with UNLV’s Center for Entrepreneurship.

The Air Force could not confirm who would be in attendance for the event, but a source with knowledge of the event said Pence will be there. The source also said Pence will address airmen later Thursday at Nellis Air Force Base and that Heller will accompany the vice president at both events.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report that Pence would be visiting Las Vegas this week.

