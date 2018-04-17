Sketch of man who allegedly threatened Stormy Daniels released

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels and her attorney released a sketch Tuesday of a man who she claims threatened her in 2011 in a Las Vegas parking lot.

This artist's drawing released by attorney Michael Avenatti reports to show the man that the adult film actress Stormy Daniels says threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 to remain quiet about her affair with President Donald Trump. (Michael Avenatti via AP)

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks to members of the media after a hearing at federal court, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York, as she is accompanied by her attorney Michael Avenatti. (Craig Ruttle/AP)

WASHINGTON — Adult film actress Stormy Daniels and her attorney released a sketch Tuesday of a man who she claims threatened her in 2011 in a Las Vegas parking lot, warning her to stay quiet about an alleged sexual tryst with Donald Trump before he became president.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, told ABC’s “The View” on Tuesday that she was in the parking lot, with her infant daughter in the back seat in a car seat, when the man approached and warned her to stay quiet.

“I was really rattled,” Daniels said.

Daniels appeared on the show with her California-based lawyer, Michael Avenatti, who hired an artist to develop the sketch in an effort to identify the man who made the threats seven years ago.

Avenatti represents Daniels in a lawsuit seeking to nullify a non-disclosure agreement she signed just prior to Trump winning the presidential election.

Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen said he paid Clifford $130,000 out of his pocket as part of the deal.

Trump has claimed no knowledge of the non-disclosure agreement, or the payment.

The FBI has since raided Cohen’s home and office and seized records pertaining to the Daniels case.

Daniels initially described the Las Vegas encounter in an interview with “60 Minutes” in March, quoting the man as saying, “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story. That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”

The White House dismissed the alleged threat the day following the March 25 broadcast.

Raj Shah, the White House deputy press secretary, said “there was nothing to corroborate her claim.”

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said last week that Las Vegas police were not investigating the incident. “We do not have a victim named Stephanie Clifford noted as a victim of a crime,” he said via email.

