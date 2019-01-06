EDITORIAL: ‘A solution in search of a problem’

Last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision paving the way for the spread of legalized sports gambling has resulted in the inevitable: A push by some members of Congress for federal intervention — and perhaps taxation.

Last month, Sens. Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, and Orrin Hatch, a Utah Republican, teamed up to introduce a measure that would empower the feds to set “minimum standards” for states that offer sports wagering. But instead of rushing to rubber stamp this needless expansion of the administrative state, members of Congress should heed the sage advice of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

“We do not need a federal solution to this problem,” Mr. Christie said Friday at a conference in New Orleans of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States. “States have been regulating gambling for decades without incident.” He called the Schumer-Hatch proposal “a solution in search of a problem.”

Mr. Christie also dismissed efforts by major sports league — who fought legalized gambling for years until losing before the high court last year — to now horn in opportunistically on a cut of the action through the imposition of “integrity” fees. “We’re going to reward the people who fought us for seven years with fees that are going to diminish your margins?” he said. “They don’t need it and … they don’t deserve it.”

The Schumer-Hatch legislation is a money and power grab, pure and simple. Nevada’s vast experience in this area proves states are more than able to handle the regulatory aspect of legalized sports gambling. Mr. Christie was correct when, as governor of New Jersey, he opted to challenge the federal prohibition on the practice. He’s correct again when he argues the nascent industry should be allowed to operate free of Washington’s heavy hand.