Saturn and Jupiter aligned for the “Great Conjunction,” while Congress aligned to pass a 5,593 page $1.4 trillion pork-laden omnibus spending bill.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.