Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: It’s dangerous out there

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

Liberal sentencing reforms and progressive prosecutors adopting woke policies that reduce prosecutions have led to an explosion of crime and waves of “smash and grab” robberies.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

