CARTOON: The Statue of Liberty has a new torch

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

As Vice President Kamala Harris declared the U.S. border secure, the number of illegal immigrants crossing the border has already exceeded last year’s historic 1.7 million total, and now is quickly approaching the record two million mark.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

