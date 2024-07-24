SAUNDERS: For Democrats, Netanyahu’s speech to Congress was optional

Anti-Israel sentiments are no longer limited to fringe, far-left Democrats. They are increasingly common among more mainstream partisans.

Hasidic Jews and others protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's polices, near the U.S. Capitol ahead of a scheduled visit by Netanyahu, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

“This is not a clash of civilization. It’s a clash between barbarism and civilization,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, in a speech directed at speeding up U.S. military aid for his country.

Bibi’s appearance also put a spotlight on the rift in America, especially among Democrats, regarding the war in Gaza and Israel. Dozens of congressional Democrats who are sympathetic to the Palestinian cause boycotted the speech; funding for the Jewish state has become politically risky for the left. Other Democrats who showed up made a point of not applauding certain lines.

President Joe Biden wasn’t there — it was, after all, a speech given at Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson’s behest. But the two leaders are sufficiently old school. I am guessing Biden appreciated it when Netanyahu referred to him as a “proud Irish-American zionist,” even if progressives likely blanched.

Biden also wasn’t there when Netanyahu delivered his previous address to Congress in 2015, which tells you how long Biden has straddled the controversy.

Vice President Kamala Harris also skipped the speech, citing a scheduled keynote address at the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority in Indianapolis. As the world knows, however, she has been trying to separate herself from Biden’s once “ironclad” support for Israel.

At key moments, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who has endorsed Harris for president, flashed small signs that read, “War Criminal.” At least she showed up.

Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks slammed lawmakers who boycotted the event as “so petty and so closed-minded that they will not even come and listen” to the only democratically-elected head of state in the Middle East.

Pro-Palestinian activists swarmed around the Capitol to protest Netanyahu’s platform. As I write this, I cannot leave the building because of security concerns.

Here’s the worst part: As Brooks noted, anti-Israel sentiments are no longer limited to fringe members like Jayapal. They are increasingly common among more mainstream Democrats — proof, he argued, that “the historic bipartisan consensus on Israel no longer exists.”

Netanyahu used the moment to assail anti-Israel protesters on American college campuses. “You have officially become Iran’s useful idiots,” Netanyahu declared.

And: “Gays for Gaza. They might as well hold up signs that say, ‘Chickens for KFC.’ ”

“It’s a sad fact that rather than two pro-Israel parties, there’s only one pro-Israel party, and that’s the Republican Party,” Brooks told me before the speech.

This might be a good place to mention that J.D. Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate on the GOP ticket and a member of the Senate, skipped Netanyahu’s remarks as well. Too busy, I guess.

Biden and Harris will meet with Netanyahu on Thursday, privately and separately, another signal that the Biden administration’s support for military aid is flagging for a nation defending itself against the Hamas terrorists responsible for mass murder on Oct. 7.

And yet, it hasn’t been all peace and love between Bibi and the GOP.

Trump announced on social media that he will meet with Netanyahu on Friday at Mar-a-Lago — perhaps ending a rift that began after the Israeli PM became one of the first world leaders to congratulate Biden on his 2020 victory, to Trump’s displeasure.

Netanyahu arrived in a Washington reeling from Biden’s surprise announcement Sunday that, some 100-plus days ahead of the Nov. 5 vote, he would not run for re-election.

Johnson had invited Bibi to address the joint session, a record fourth such address, in May, prior to the political turmoil that followed not only Biden’s announcement that he won’t run for re-election, but also a failed assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania July 13.

The Middle East is erupting. American politics are roiled with chaos. Support for Israel has never been more endangered. If these trends aren’t stopped, it will not end well.

