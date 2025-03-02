VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Who caused the counter-revolution?

No wonder the current normal seems abnormal to the status quo of the recent past.

At some point, some president was going to have to stop the unsustainable spending and borrowing.

To have any country left, some president would eventually have had to restore a nonexistent border and stop the influx of 3 million illegal aliens a year.

Some commander-in-chief finally would have to try to stop the theater wars abroad.

But any president who dared to do any of that would be damned for curbing the madness that his predecessors fueled. And so none did — until now.

Not since Franklin Roosevelt’s rapid and mass implementation of the New Deal administrative state have Americans seen such radical changes so quickly as now in Donald Trump’s first month of governance.

Americans are watching a long-awaited counterrevolution to bring the country out of its madness by restoring the common sense of the recent past. It is easy to run up massive debts and hard to pay them back. Politicians profit by handing out grants and hiring thousands with someone else’s money or creating new programs by growing the debt. Yet it is unpopular and considered “mean” to spend only what you have and to create a lean, competent workforce.

1776, not 1619, is the foundational date of America.

Biological men should not manipulate their greater size and strength to undermine the hard-won accomplishments of women athletes.

Affordable fossil fuels, when used wisely, are still essential to modern prosperity.

American education must remain empirical and inductive, not regress into indoctrination and deduction. If college campuses no longer abide by the Bill of Rights, then perhaps they should pay taxes on income from their endowments and guarantee their own student loans.

If American citizens are arrested and arraigned for violent assaults, destroying property and resisting arrest, then surely foreign students who break the laws of their hosts should be held to the same account — and, if guilty, go home.

Tribalism and racialism and government spoils allotted by superficial appearances are the marks of a pre-civilized society. Such racialism leads only to endless factions and discord.

It is easy to destroy a border, and hard to reconstruct it. And it was not Trump who invited in 12 million unaudited illegal aliens, a half million of them criminals.

Who is the real culprit in the Defense Department — the new secretary with the hard task of restoring the idea among depleted ranks that our race, religion and gender are incidental, not essential, to defeating the enemy and ensuring our national security? Is it really wise to divert money from needed combat units and weapons to indoctrinate recruits with social and cultural agendas that do not enhance, but likely undermine, our national defenses?

Who is the real callous actor — Elon Musk, who is trying to prevent the country from insolvency by eliminating fraud and waste, or those who bloated the bureaucracy in the first place with jobs and subsidies for their constituents, friends, clients, and fellow ideologues?

No one likes to fire FBI agents. That certainly is an unpleasant job for the new FBI director, Kash Patel. But again, who are the true culprits who so cavalierly turned a hallowed agenda into a weaponized tool to warp elections, harass political enemies, lie under oath, surveil parents at school board meetings, doctor court documents and protect insider friends?

Massive borrowing is an opiate addiction that needs shock treatment, not more deficits to break the habit. An unchecked administrative state becomes an organic organism that exists only to grow larger, more powerful and more resistant to any who seek to curb it.

Yet those who brought the cultural revolution of the last years are now screaming that it is unfair to restore what they undermined. It is as if a patient blames only the tough chemotherapy and not the invasive cancer that it seeks to cure.

Most of the Trump people are not high-fiving while firing people. They are not laying off miners or frackers and directing them to go “code” or dismissing half the country as “deplorables.”

The left screams that those who are tasked with balancing a budget and pruning back a strangling bureaucracy are heartless.

No, the pitiless are those who recklessly sought to hire with borrowed money and fire people on the basis of their race, used federal programs to feather their own nests and harassed and arrested those for their politics.

No SWAT teams are now raiding the homes of ex-presidents. No one is trying to take a presidential rival off state ballots. No one is coordinating local, state and federal prosecutors to indict, harass and bankrupt an ex-president.

And no president — his dementia sheathed by political insiders and a toadish media — is working three days a week, avoiding press conferences or stonewalling reporters’ questions.

No wonder the current normal seems abnormal to the status quo of the recent past.

Victor Davis Hanson is a distinguished fellow of the Center for American Greatness and a classicist and historian at Stanford’s Hoover Institution. Contact at authorvdh@gmail.com.