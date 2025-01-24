VICTOR JOECKS: What Lombardo needs to learn from Trump

Strong leaders don’t just push popular policies. They push policies that become popular. That’s a major difference between Gov. Joe Lombardo and President Donald Trump.

Former President Donald Trump, right, shakes hand with former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt as current Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Steve Grammas, left, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, look on at Treasure Island hotel-casino on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Strong leaders don’t just push popular policies. They push policies that become popular. That’s a major difference between Gov. Joe Lombardo and President Donald Trump.

Last week, Lombardo delivered his State of the State address. It was a disappointing and forgettable speech. He barely mentioned school choice. He didn’t propose any tax cuts. He ignored the need to keep men out of women’s sports. He was silent on Democrats’ push to protect illegal immigrants.

He did enthusiastically support one of Democrats’ priorities — making permanent one-time money that went for teacher pay raises. Ironically, those expenditures caused a shortfall in Lombardo’s own budget proposal. An utter embarrassment. At least, Lombardo fired someone over the mishap.

Lombardo did push three conservative ideas: putting thieves in jail, obtaining more federal land for development and releasing election results on Election Day. He also supported a voter ID initiative.

These proposals have something in common. They are all extremely popular. A California initiative increasing criminal penalties on shoplifting received nearly 70 percent approval in November. Even congressional Democrats want Nevada to have access to more land. Nevada’s voter ID initiative passed with 73 percent approval, the largest margin of victory for any ballot measure last year. Releasing results on election night would likely have a similar level of support.

Pushing these ideas hardly qualifies as leadership. The public wants these policies, and Lombardo is willing to lead the parade that others started. Sadly, this is how many Nevada and national Republicans govern.

Trump and others, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have shown a better way. Strong leaders don’t follow public opinion. They move it.

Look at immigration. Trump won a record number of Hispanic voters last November. He won Nevada by 3 points, making major gains right here in heavily Hispanic Clark County.

For years, the conventional wisdom among Republican power brokers was that the party needed to push for amnesty to win Latino votes. Trump didn’t do that. He pushed a hard-line immigration position for a decade and changed public opinion. Now, there is strong support for mass deportations. Trump is even moving voters toward opposing citizenship for children of illegal immigrants.

This shift is seen in other issues, too. A 2021 Gallup poll found 34 percent support for men playing on women’s sports teams. Trump aggressively attacked Kamala Harris on transgender issues. A recent New York Times poll found 80 percent now oppose men in women’s sports with just 18 percent in support. A similar change is happening with DEI. Trump’s aggressive moves have led to many companies pulling back from their programs of racial discrimination. A plurality of people also want to end DEI in government.

Lombardo doesn’t have to break new ground. Trump showed which practical, conservative policies are popular in Nevada and turn out voters. Republican Sam Brown ran a much more passive campaign and lost. Although Lombardo should be favored to win re-election next year, that should be a warning Lombardo and his consultants heed.

Trump gave Lombardo a road map for Nevada. It’s not too late for Lombardo to use it.

