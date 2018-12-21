Ed Graney

Golden Knights need to get simple when discussing injuries

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2018 - 11:39 pm
 

I’m not sure how many media members who cover the Golden Knights passed out from shock following a morning skate Thursday at City National Arena.

The exact carnage wasn’t immediately reported across social media, probably because Erik Brannstrom couldn’t somehow be entwined in the narrative.

But hours before a 4-2 victory against the Islanders before an announced gathering of 18,226 at T-Mobile Arena, Knights coach Gerard Gallant said defenseman Colin Miller would miss the game with injury.

Which wouldn’t for a team that has been hit in this manner so often lately be normally viewed as significant, if not for the mixed messages filtering from the Knights this past week about who’s playing and who’s not and who might be hurt and who could be a healthy scratch.

It became a real scene, man.

If you believe the policy on performance enhancing drugs is the NHL’s biggest joke — don’t strain yourself, it is — how countless teams handle the dispersal of injury and lineup information on a daily basis flirts with such laughable status.

Gallant on Sunday morning before a road game against the Rangers said he would no longer address injuries or the lineup, this after he insinuated forward Max Pacioretty could be a healthy scratch for the team’s game against New Jersey two days earlier.

The Knights later clarified Pacioretty’s status as he would miss the game with a minor injury, but the rumor and hysteria train had already reached Twitter.

It ranged from the player’s agent demeaning anyone who believed his client and that four-year, $28 million contract extension would ever be a healthy scratch to credentialed fan bloggers suggesting Pacioretty might be the subject of discipline for breaking team rules.

Pacioretty, injured at Columbus on Monday, has been placed on injured reserve.

“I didn’t create this mess, you know,” Gallant said Wednesday when supporting his policy of no longer discussing injuries.

Sure he did.

Or general manager George McPhee did by possibly having a word with his coach following those comments about Pacioretty.

Or the ridiculous, bizarre, ultra-paranoid culture of their sport when it comes to such things did.

Here’s the problem: The league doesn’t have a prescribed policy regarding any of this, leaving it to individual teams to handle matters as they see fit.

So unlike the NFL, where teams must provide accurate and specific injury reports to fans and media for practice, pregame and in-game, or the NBA, which must do the same the day before games, or even baseball and its various disabled lists, the NHL has no such set procedure.

Make it simple

It’s pretty much a free-for-all in hockey, with some teams choosing to be candid and forthright and others, like the Knights, incredibly inconsistent with what they offer.

Example: On the same day Gallant ran into trouble with how he chose to discuss Pacioretty, the Devils announced star Taylor Hall, last year’s Hart Memorial Trophy winner as league MVP who had been nursing a lower-body injury, would be a game-time decision.

That’s it. That’s all. He ultimately didn’t play.

Why can’t the Knights make things that simple?

You might not care. Many fans might not. But a lot do. And a lot who purchase tickets and merchandise while also making wagers around town really do.

That’s not to say a leading concern of Knights management should be providing information specifically for gaming — although I would vehemently argue the league’s antiquated stance in this area should dramatically change now that it has reached an agreement with MGM as a betting partner — but they should at least offer the resemblance of being on the same page throughout the organization.

The mess that Gallant spoke of this week?

The Knights created it. Him, McPhee, a commitment to that ridiculous, bizarre, ultra-paranoid culture of their sport.

Who knows. Maybe all played a part.

But what occurred afterward is just your basic ode to social media frenzy, all of which could have been avoided had the Knights borrowed a page from those who know how to handle these things best: Just leave it at a game-time decision.

Easy enough, yes?

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights rally to beat the Islanders
Ben Gotz, Adam Hill and David Schoen of the Review-Journal recap the Golden Knights win over the Islanders in their return to the T-Mobile Arena from a 4-game road trip.
Golden Knights coach proud of team's effort
Gerard Gallant says he's proud of the way the team rallied to beat the New York Islanders 4-2.
Golden Knights players on their 4-2 win over the Islanders
Following their 4-2 win, Vegas Golden Knights players recap their win and discuss their come from behind win over the New York Islanders.
Las Vegas Ready for 2019 NYE Fireworks Show
The city of Las Vegas is ready to celebrate "America's Party" with a new and improved fireworks show that will pay tribute to the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant previews Islanders game
Gallant discussed William Carrier’s hot streak, shuffling his lines and more.
Golden Edge Mailbag - December 19, 2018
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill go over all your burning VGK questions.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights are Shut Out in Columbus
The Las Vegas Golden Knights were shut out by the Blue Jackets and Max Pacioretty leaves the game early. David Schoen reports from Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena.
Gallant on injuries
Gerard Gallant talks about injuries affecting the Golden Knights. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant says Subban was outstanding in loss
Gerard Gallant talks about Malcolm Subban's outstanding play in the Golden Knights' 1-0 loss to Columbus. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Beat The Rangers 4-3 - Golden Edge
Vegas Golden Knights win against the New York Rangers 4-3 in overtime. Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the the teams win.
Gallant NY 4
Gallant NY 3
Gallant NY 2
Gallant NY 1
Golden Knights Fall to Devils 5-4 in OT
The Golden Knights surrendered a 3-0 lead as the New Jersey Devils comeback to win 5-4. David Schoen discusses the game.
Gallant NJ 3
Gallant NJ 2
Gallant NJ 1
Golden Knights center Paul Stastny on rejoining the lineup
Golden Knights center Paul Stastny on rejoining the lineup. David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Golden Knights center Paul Stastny discusses his injury
Golden Knights center Paul Stastny discusses his injury. David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Knights center Paul Stastny discusses his return to the ice
Knights center Paul Stastny discusses his return to the ice. David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Golden Knights Outshine Stars 4-2
The Golden Knights take down the Dallas Stars for their 8th win in their last 10 games. David Schoen discusses the victory.
Golden Knights prepare for road trip after 4-2 win over Stars
Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant and team players talk about carrying the momentum off their 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars into their 4-game road trip.
Golden Knights Suffer Heavy Loss To Kings - Golden Edge
Vegas Golden Knights lose to the Los Angeles Kings 5-1. Review-Journal sports writer Adam Hill goes over the Knights loss.
Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant On Loss To Kings
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to media about the Knights 5-1 loss to the Kings.
Golden Knights on their 4-3 victory over the Blackhawks
Players from the Vegas Golden Knights reflect on their third period surge and what else led them to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Deryk Engelland at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas was a new experience for Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland on Wednesday night. He said he was looking forward to spending time with family and going for a skate, as well as lighting the Christmas tree for fans.
Golden Edge: Ryan Reaves will face no further penalty for hit
The Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves will not be suspended following a hit on the Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson on Tuesday night. David Schoen and Adam Hill report from team practice at City National Arena.
Vegas Golden Knights Christmas Display
In the Las Vegas Valley, the chances of getting a white Christmas are slim. But this year, you can have a “Knight” Christmas. A Henderson resident has a Christmas lights display that is synchronized to the entrance music for the Golden Knights. GG Misa’s Knights light show is played every 30 minutes from 5 to 10 nightly. His light show consists of two songs: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and the entrance music, “Le Castle Vania,” from the movie “John Wick.” The display is located at 730 Bollons Island St. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Reivew-Journal)
Golden Knights Avenge Final Loss, Top Caps 5-3 - Golden Edge
The Golden Knights rally to defeat the Washington Capitals in a rematch of last year's Stanley Cup Final. David Schoen and Adam Hill discuss the win and Ryan Reaves big hit on Tom Wilson.
Golden Knights, Schmidt on their emotional win over the Capitals
The Vegas Golden Knights talk about their emotional victory and playing physical against their 2018 Stanley Cup opponent, the Washington Capitals.
Golden Knights head coach happy with team's effort in win over Capitals
Vegas Golden Knights' head coach Gerard Gallant says he was happy with the team's effort in their 5-3 win against the Washington Capitals, the 2018 Stanley Cup winners.
Golden Knights License Plate Sales
Twenty-Five year Las Vegas resident, Bernard Turner, loves the Golden Knights and couldn’t wait to get the team-inspired specialty license plate on his new vehicle. Over 11,000 of the plates have been ordered since becoming available in October, according to the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Fall to Oilers 2-1
The Golden Knights come up short in Edmonton against the Oilers. David Schoen discusses the game.
Alex Tuch on Golden Knights' 2nd line
Alex Tuch talks about the chemistry between players on the Golden Knights' second line. (David Schone/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Win Five Games Straight, Beat Canucks 4-3
Golden Knights win five games straight after beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-3. Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Knights win.
Gerard Gallant on Marc-Andre Fleury
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about Marc-Andre Fleury af the Knights win in Vancouver. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reaves faceoffs 3
Reaves faceoffs 2
Reaves faceoffs 1
Gallant pre Vancouver
Golden Edge: Knights Have Strong Game Against Chicago
Golden Knights get strong win over the Chicago Blackhawks with an 8-3 victory. Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen breaks down the knights fourth straight victory in a row.
Golden Edge Mailbag
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer all your burning Vegas Golden Knights questions and comments
Golden Edge: Golden Knights defeat Sharks 6-0 for 2nd straight shutout
William Karlsson scored the fastest goal in franchise history, and the Knights finally looked like the team that advanced to last year’s Stanley Cup Final with a 6-0 shellacking of first-place San Jose. Adam Hill and Dave Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena.
William Carrier Talks About the Knight's Win
Golden Knight's forward William Carrier scored his fourth goal of the season to help the team beat San Jose 6-0.
Marc-Andre Fleury Speaks After Shutout
Golden Knight's goalie Marc-Andre Fleury puts up his second shutout in back to back games. The Knights defeated the Sharks 6-0.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Shut out Calgary
Golden Knights shutout the Calgary Flames 2-0 after coming home from their three game road trip. Adam Hill and David Schoen recap the Knights victory over the Flames at T-Mobile Arena.
Gerard Gallant says team's play is improving after win over Flames
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant discusses the team's play and credits Marc-Andre Fleury's performance in their 2-0 shutout win against the Calgary Flames.
Golden Knights talk about their 2-0 win over the Flames
Vegas Golden Knights Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller, Marc-Andre Fleury and Alex Tuch discuss the team's 2-0 win over the Calgary Flames.
Gallant on Toronto loss
Gallant on Pacioretty
Gallant on how season has gone
Pacioretty on possible return
Gallant and Marchessault on Perron
Coach Gerard Gallant and Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault comment on former Knights player David Perron (Dave Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coach Gerard Gallant on former Knights player David Perron
Coach Gerard Gallant on former Knights player David Perron (Dave Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marchessault on Perron
VGS themed games from AGS at G2E Global Gaming Expo
A Golden Knights-themed slot machine was on display Tuesday at the G2E Global Gaming Expo as AGS showed two products that came out of a 3-year contract with the Knights. A video roulette game featuring a Knights helmet and an enormous slot machine were on the floor along with Knights cheerleaders, the Drumbots and Chance, the Knights' mascot. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights talk after practice
Marc-Andre Fleury, Max Pacioretty and Cody Eakin in the locker room on Wed. October 3, 2018.
Vegas Golden Knights show support at blood drive
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team showed up for a community blood drive on the first anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting, Oct. 1, 2018. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Ed Graney
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Ed Graney Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like