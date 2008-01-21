Azure in The Ridges features custom homes

Five custom home sites are available for purchase in Azure, the newest luxury neighborhood under development in The Ridges at Summerlin.

The seventh luxury neighborhood to be developed in The Ridges, Azure features home sites of one-fourth of an acre to more than one acre in size. The homes border holes 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Jack Nicklaus’ Bear’s Best Las Vegas golf course, the centerpiece of The Ridges community. Azure also offers easy access to Club Ridges, the recently opened private sports and recreation facility exclusively for Ridges’ residents.

Three of the five available Azure home sites are situated immediately adjacent to the golf course and range from one-quarter to one-third of an acre. They are currently priced from $539,000 to $649,000. The remaining two available home sites include a quarter-acre lot priced at $429,000 and a half-acre lot priced at $749,000.

According to Peggy Chandler, senior vice president of community development for The Howard Hughes Corp., an affiliate of General Growth Properties and developer of Summerlin, Azure is the next evolution of The Ridges.

“Like all of the neighborhoods in The Ridges, Azure appeals to custom-home buyers seeking a beautiful luxury community with all the amenities and privileges of a Summerlin address,” Chandler said.

Residents of The Ridges enjoy access to all community amenities, including 100-plus parks, miles of trails, a full calendar of exclusive resident-only events and activities, as well as access to the valley’s best private schools – most of which are located in Summerlin.

According to Chandler, The Ridges design theme is one of sophisticated, yet casual desert elegance. “This understated, yet distinctive style is underscored by use of color, horizontal architecture and desert contemporary landscaping designed to blend with the area’s natural environment.

A drive through The Ridges reveals a growing collection of some of the valley’s most spectacular and innovative custom homes, including many that incorporate the outdoors into their living environment,” she said.

“The Ridges desert foothill elevation offers expansive views of the entire valley, including the Las Vegas Strip. Yet its adjacency to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area creates a quiet sanctuary for those wishing to escape the bustle of the city. In The Ridges, you’re only 15 minutes away from the world-class shopping dining and entertainment offered on the Las Vegas Strip, yet you’re miles away from the flurry of the city. It is truly the best of both worlds,” Chandler said.

Named by Forbes.com as the country’s third most exclusive gated community in 2003, The Ridges in Summerlin continues to live up to its national billing as a coveted address for those seeking unparalleled luxury in the Las Vegas Valley, according to Chandler.

To visit the Summerlin Custom Homesite Sales Center, travel west on Desert Inn Road until it ends at Flamingo Road in The Ridges, turn left and the building will be in view on the right.

The center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 255-2500, or visit theridgesinsummerlin.com.