No, it’s not him

A bar owner in Sao Paulo has turned his unfortunate resemblance to a terrorist into big business.

U.S. soccer fans looking for a frosty beverage or two during the World Cup in Brazil should not be caught off guard if they walk into a bar and see a frightening figure serving drinks.

He’s not who you think at first glance.

Ceara Francisco Helder Braga Fernandes, who has long been the proprietor of a bar in Sao Paulo, bears a striking resemblance to Osama Bin Laden.

While it’s tough to find comedy in anything relating to one of the most deadly terrorists in world history, The Guardian actually did uncover a fairly humorous anecdote about Fernandes’s resemblance to his notorious doppelganger.

Not long after the Sept. 11 tragedy, a customer was convinced the man behind the bar serving their drinks was actually Bin Laden in hiding.

The concerned customer called the police, who arrived at the bar to check it out.

Of course, they found it was just Fernandes behind the bar at his establishment and everyone had a good laugh.

Check out the story, which also contains a photo showing just how much Fernandes looks like Bin Laden.

After the confusion, Fernandes decided to change the name of his place to Bar do Bin Laden and take advantage of his unique look. He has appeared on television and become a bit of a local celebrity.

Fernandes now dresses like Bin Laden at the bar, which is reportedly a trendy spot quite popular with goths and rockers.

There are plenty of copycats, too. The story says there are nearly a dozen Bin Laden-themed bars in Brazil.

Just don’t expect a franchise in Times Square anytime soon.