Providence to hold Red Apple Days today

Providence is kicking off the fall season by celebrating Red Apple Days today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free festival will include live entertainment, arts and crafts, storytelling for children and a farmers market.

The market will offer freshly made apple butter, applesauce and many other apple-inspired fall favorites.

Activities will include bobbing for apples, apple-decorating contests and caramel apple giveaways. A Johnny Appleseed character will be on hand for storytelling throughout the day.

The event also marks the commencement of the community’s first Desert Demonstration Garden seminar, which will cover such topics as irrigation, pruning and fertilization techniques. The seminar will teach homeowners how to take advantage of the Las Vegas Valley’s second spring by adding additional plants and winterizing their landscaping.

Attendees can learn more about the 1,200-acre master plan, which is located at Interstate 215, the Las Vegas Beltway and Hualapai Way, and tour nearly 100 model homes being sold by participating builders including Avante Homes, Beazer Homes, KB Home, Kimball Hill Homes, Lennar, Meritage Homes, Pardee Homes, Pulte Homes, Ryland Homes, Toll Brothers, Warmington Homes Nevada and Woodside Homes.

Providence has an American Traditions theme that includes wide, tree-lined boulevards in the large central promenade and parks named after notable figures in American history and literature. The baseball parks will be reminiscent of old-fashioned ball fields.

When complete, Providence will be composed of an about 7,500 single- and multi-family units in 39 subdivisions.

To learn more about Red Apple Days or the northwestern master-planned community, call 433-5084 or visit providencelv.com or focuspropertygroup.com.