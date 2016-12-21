Fire near downtown displaces six adults early Wednesday morning

Nobody was hurt and six people were displaced after a house fire north of downtown Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Fire Department crews saw light smoke coming from the attic at 1215 Palm Terrace near Vegas and North Rancho drives before 3:45 a.m.

Public information officer Tim Szymanski said crews initially couldn’t see flames before determining some electrical wiring in the attic shorted out. He didn’t have a damage estimate on the house as of 5:15 a.m.

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada responded to assist the six adults, Szymanski said.

