The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found under a railroad bridge outside Kingman’s city limits.

Sherriff’s office spokeswoman Trish Carter said a man was watching a train pass by at 10 a.m. Sunday at Black Bridge along Old Trails Road when he discovered the body.

Carter said the man’s cause of death is undetermined but foul play is not suspected. The dead man’s name will be released after his next of kin is notified.