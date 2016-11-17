Posted 

Justice Department blocks release of ‘Making a Murderer’ inmate

Justice Department blocks release of ‘Making a Murderer’ inmate

web1_7416527-2f854ec8f93d4d29a3a71101100eafab_7416527.jpg
Brendan Dassey, left, listens to testimony at the Manitowoc County Courthouse in Manitowoc, Wis. Dassey, whose homicide conviction was overturned in a case profiled in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer," was ordered released Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, from federal prison while prosecutors appeal. (Sue Pischke/Herald Times Reporter via AP)

Justice Department blocks release of ‘Making a Murderer’ inmate

web1_7416527-73aaea27073a463cba0c8dca24d2bd25_7416527.jpg
Brendan Dassey, is escorted out of a Manitowoc County Circuit courtroom in Manitowoc, Wis. Dassey, whose homicide conviction was overturned in a case profiled in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was ordered released Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, from federal prison while prosecutors appeal. (Morry Gash/AP)

By JANET MURPHY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin prison inmate whose case was featured in the Netflix series “Making a Murderer” is pressing a federal appeals court to let him walk free.

A federal judge in August overturned Brendan Dassey’s conviction in the 2005 death of photographer Teresa Halbach. The state Justice Department has appealed that ruling. Still, the judge on Wednesday ordered Dassey released from prison by 8 p.m. Friday.

The Justice Department filed an emergency motion with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday asking it to block the release, arguing Dassey’s confession was voluntary and that the 27-year-old inmate poses a danger to society.

Dassey’s attorneys filed a reply brief late Wednesday arguing that Dassey has behaved well in prison and that the state hasn’t identified any harm that might come from his release.

 