Nevada attorney general’s office receives grant to prevent elder abuse

The Nevada attorney general’s office has received a $925,000 grant to help prevent abuse and exploitation of the elderly.

The Justice Department’s office on violence against women awarded the grant to fund programs that will help give law enforcement the knowledge and ability to serve elder victims of partner and caregiver violence, exploitation, stalking and neglect.

Three teams of trainers will be formed to serve Clark County, Washoe County and rural Nevada communities. In addition, a fourth team will serve the entire state and will be made up of members from the Nevada Aging and Disability Service Division, the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada, prosecutors and law enforcement.

These teams will work to train law enforcement officers across Nevada, as well as judges, prosecutors and victim service providers. The teams also will work with the Nevada Network Against Domestic Violence.

“With the receipt of this competitive grant award, we aim to raise awareness about and improve the statewide law enforcement response to the abuse and exploitation of Nevada’s elders,” Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said. “We look forward to working closely with our grant partners to assist local jurisdictions in addressing victim safety and perpetrator accountability.”

