Road restrictions leave little room for debate among motorists in Las Vegas this week

Presidential debate banners hang from the Thomas and Mack Center on UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

By ART MARROQUIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

There’s no debate about it: Expect heavy traffic around UNLV and McCarran International Airport during the evening commute Wednesday.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will square off during the third and final presidential debate at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center, setting off a series of road restrictions and security precautions that will affect traffic severely around the venue.

Oh, and a rock band called the Rolling Stones also will be in town.

“We are working diligently to create a safe environment so everyone has the best possible experience,” UNLV Police Chief Jose Elique said. “We are asking everyone … to be flexible, to plan ahead, allow extra time and please be patient.”

Stretches of Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway, Russell Road, Maryland Parkway, Tropicana Avenue, Swenson Street, Flamingo Road and Sands Avenue will be restricted from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said.

On top of that, five lots and a parking structure at UNLV already are closed, prompting students to find alternate parking as far as the economy lot at McCarran International Airport. Shuttles are available to take students to and from the distant lot Monday and Tuesday only.

For those who take the bus, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada warned that three routes will be affected Wednesday night. Along Route 201, the bus will not stop at Tropicana Avenue between Maryland Parkway and Paradise Road. For Route 108, stops will not be made on northbound Swenson Street between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road. And stops at Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane will not be made by the northbound Westcliff Airport Express.

RTC officials started strategizing for the event in August to prepare for a potential traffic nightmare. Less than three miles from the debate hoopla at UNLV, the Rolling Stones will be rocking the night away at T-Mobile Arena before a likely sellout crowd of 20,000 fans.

Those marquee events, combined with the road closures and traffic at McCarran International, will lead to unusually heavy congestion.

About 10 workers in the RTC’s traffic management center will make it their sole duty Wednesday night to keep an eye on the roads with help from cameras mounted on traffic signals, RTC spokeswoman Angela Castro said.

The live footage is beamed to large television screens, allowing the workers to determine whether an extra-long green light might help the most jammed intersections around UNLV, T-Mobile Arena or any other areas.

Additional help is coming from the Nevada Department of Transportation, which will scale back heavy construction in the area Wednesday, agency spokesman Tony Illia said.

Travel delays expected during 2016 presidential debate at UNLV (Gabriel Utasi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SPEED ZONE

Coleen from Las Vegas said she recently noticed a speed limit sign that stated “radar enforced” along Pavilion Center Drive near Charleston Boulevard.

“I was wondering what the implications of this sign were?” Coleen wrote in an email to the Road Warrior. “This is a very heavily traveled road, since it is adjacent to a large residential area and a high school.”

The sign was placed there “many years ago” in response to several complaints about speeding cars, Las Vegas city spokeswoman Margaret Kurtz said. The sign is aimed at getting drivers to slow down through the neighborhood, given its proximity to two schools, a community center and a church.

Additionally, officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department regularly monitor the area — usually with radar guns, Kurtz said.

WIDER ROAD

Fort Apache Road was widened recently between Russell and Warm Springs roads, and Garry from Las Vegas wanted to know when additional driving lanes will be marked.

“No striping has been done to indicate how many lanes are actually there,” Garry wrote in an email. “Drivers see a wider road and assume it means additional lanes. Now it’s a free-for-all.”

Striping along this area of Fort Apache should be be completed by the end of this year, Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said.

Questions and comments should be sent to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com. Please include your phone number. Follow the Road Warrior on Twitter: @RJroadwarrior

Debate closures

■ Southbound Interstate 15 between Sahara Avenue and the eastbound 215 Beltway, through the Airport Connector to Russell Road, will be restricted from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday

■ Both directions of Russell Road between McCarran International Airport and Maryland Parkway will be restricted from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday

■ Both directions of Maryland Parkway between Russell Road and Tropicana Avenue will be restricted from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday

■ Westbound Tropicana Avenue between Maryland Parkway and Swenson Street will be restricted from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday

■ Both directions of Swenson Street between Twain and Tropicana avenues will be restricted from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday

■ Eastbound Flamingo Road between Interstate 15 and Swenson Street will be restricted from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday

■ Eastbound Sands Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Swenson Street will be restricted from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday

■ Lot N, the White, Naples, Black and Red lots and the Tropicana parking garage at UNLV are closed through Wednesday night.

Road work ahead

■ Spencer Street will be closed at Warm Springs Road Tuesday through Thursday. Crews are doing sewer work.

■ Lake Mead Boulevard is restricted between Anasazi and Buffalo drives until Friday. Crews are completing a landscaping project.

■ Canyon Run Drive is restricted between Town Center Drive and Rampart Boulevard until Friday. Crews are completing a landscaping project.

■ Bruce Street will be closed between Ann Road and El Campo Grande Avenue in North Las Vegas until Oct. 31. Crews are upgrading storm drains.

■ Summerlin Parkway is restricted between Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway until Nov. 1. Crews are installing a cable rail median barrier.

■ The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed through November. Crews are erecting retaining walls around the Spaghetti Bowl interchange as part of Project Neon.

■ The ramp leading from westbound Warm Springs Road to the westbound 215 Beltway will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Fridays until mid-March. Crews are working on the new flyover ramp and bridge.

■ Traffic will be redirected and reduced to one lane in each direction of U.S. Highway 95 for about a mile in Boulder City through March. Crews are building a bridge over the highway for the future Interstate 11 corridor.

■ Valley Drive is being widened between Tropical Parkway and Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, with completion expected in March.

■ Northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be reduced to one lane between Craig Road and the Beltway from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays through June. Crews are working on the Centennial Bowl ramps.

■ Southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be reduced to one lane between Durango Drive and Ann Road from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays through June. Crews are working on the Centennial Bowl ramps.

■ Sections of Bonneville Avenue, Charleston Boulevard, Grand Central Parkway and Martin Luther King Boulevard will have closed or disrupted lanes surrounding the Spaghetti Bowl as crews work on Project Neon through July 2018.

Gasoline prices

The average gasoline price Friday in the Las Vegas Valley was $2.45 per gallon. It was $2.50 in Nevada. The national average of $2.24 is down 2 cents from a week ago, up 6 cents from a month ago and down 6 cents from a year ago.

 