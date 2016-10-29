Latest e-mail earthquake will crumble Hillary

First, Donald Trump is scheduled to be at The Venetian at 11 a.m. Sunday. I’ll be the opening speaker. It could be the largest political rally in Las Vegas history. More than 10,000 expected. I’ll see you there.

Now onto Hillary and the surprise FBI announcement of Friday.

Did the earth move for you? It moved for me on Friday morning. This entire election changed. Washington, D.C., got hit by a California-style earthquake. The FBI has decided to re-open the Hillary Clinton email investigation 11 days before the election.

At any minute I expect to hear that every national TV news network is offering live coverage of Hillary riding in the back seat of a white Ford Bronco, driven by Huma, headed for the Mexican border with hundreds of FBI vans and police cars chasing behind. And, of course, Democrats lining the streets to catch the last glimpse of their former presidential nominee.

How serious is this? FBI officials could have easily announced this a week after the election. It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to figure out they made the decision to announce this with 11 days to go — because they have Hillary dead to rights. This was so significant it had to be announced now — or else the entire reputation of the FBI was at stake.

There are two remarkable ironies here. First, the irony of what threatens to finally end the long running saga of Hillary.

Hillary got caught by Anthony Weiner, of all people. The FBI was busy investigating his computer, getting ready to charge him with sex crimes involving a minor. Weiner is married — for the moment — to Hillary’s chief gal pal and chief of staff, Huma Abedin. When the FBI got into Weiner’s computer they found more than smut. They found classified and top secret emails from Hillary, kept by Huma on her personal computer. You know, just sitting alongside the porn and sex texts.

Oops.

Can you imagine, after all the complex cover-ups and bribes, Hillary was done in by a sex addict, pervert and mental case such as Weiner. Who knew that when he pressed “send” with a photo of his privates, he was setting in motion (excuse the pun) the end of Hillary Clinton.

Now to the irony of what this is not about. This is small potatoes. Hillary has done much worse.

What this new FBI investigation is not about is taking bribes (disguised as donations) at the Clinton Foundation from countries that fund ISIS. WikiLeaks proves Hillary knew that Qatar and Saudi Arabia were funding ISIS, but took their money anyway.

What this investigation is not about is taking $1 million from Qatar on Bill Clinton’s birthday. What did that country get in return?

What this investigation is not about is Hillary taking $12 million from the king of Morocco, who are our own government considers corrupt, while secretary of state.

What this investigation is not about is the crime of fraud and treason for running an ethically bankrupt enterprise called the Clinton Foundation built around “pay for play.”

What this investigation is not about is funneling almost $700,000 in bribes through Clinton’s best friend Terry McAuliffe to the Democrat politician wife of the FBI agent overseeing Hillary’s investigation.

All of that is still to come.

And I hear WikiLeaks has the biggest Hillary surprise ever in store for all of us next week.

We may yet see Hillary and Huma in that white Ford Bronco making a run for the Mexican border. Let’s hope President Trump has erected a wall by then.

