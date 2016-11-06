Election 2016 is almost over!

And, finally, our long national nightmare is over.

Come Tuesday, there will be no more TV ads featuring an ominous announcer accusing people of corruption. There will be no more annoying get-to-the-polls phone calls or insipid fundraising emails. Political signs should start to vanish.

Tuesday can’t come soon enough! But before we go, some final thoughts about election 2016.

There may be some voters laboring under the oft-repeated delusion that Hillary Clinton’s election will destroy America, transforming it into a European-style social democracy because of her liberal, socialist philosophy. If that’s you, if that’s all or even part of the reason you’re thinking of voting against Clinton, you should realize that’s simply not true.

Clinton is not now, nor has she ever been, a liberal social democrat. Why do you think Bernie Sanders (who is a real liberal) ran against her in the primary? Don’t you remember their arguments during the primary debates? Or the lingering antipathy that the Democratic left still harbors toward the former secretary of state?

Even Clinton — who has insisted on the campaign trail that she’s a progressive — modifies the word by saying she’s a progressive “who gets results,” as if to imply that normally, progressives are impotent. That’s one of many reasons real progressives don’t quite trust Clinton; they know she’s not one of them.

Take comfort, Republicans: If Hillary Clinton is elected, she will govern as a relentlessly pragmatic, centrist Democrat no more liberal that some past GOP presidents, back in the days when there were moderate Republicans in national office. Did Bill Clinton not once describe his presidency as the Eisenhower Republicans versus the Reagan Republicans? Even if Clinton is more liberal than her husband, the only way to make her look like an actual liberal is to hold her up to members of the nihilistic radical wing of the Republican Party.

By the same token, there may be some voters out there laboring under the delusion that Donald J. Trump is the long-awaited messiah who will lead his people out of the wilderness, an outsider who is going to bring “change,” to “shake things up” and “make America great again.”

If that’s you, or if that’s all or part of the reason you’re thinking of voting for Trump, you should realize that it’s simply not true.

Trump is less a political revolutionary than a marketing genius, a reality show ringmaster who knows how to capture the attention and imagination of the American people. There’s a reason he cannot articulate how he intends to accomplish even the most basic of his promises — they are meant for entertainment purposes only.

Over the course of the campaign, Trump supporters in legion have said that the political elite and the media simply don’t “get it,” that Trump is unique in American history and politics and that his forceful personality alone will get his agenda through Congress. But those true believers are bound to be disappointed, not only because the American system of government is not designed for radical changes in any direction, but also because Trump is uninterested in governing as much as basking in the glow of adoration. And once the symbiosis of the adored and the adorers wears off, we’ll be back to the real America, where real problems await real solutions from regular people willing to give of their time and service even if disdain is their primary reward.

So, to the polls, if you haven’t already done so. Make your choice on Tuesday. But do it with eyes wide open. Because once the confetti is cleaned up, and no matter who wins on Tuesday, we will still have serious work to do in fixing the problems that ail America.

Steve Sebelius is a Review-Journal political columnist. Follow him on Twitter (@SteveSebelius) or reach him at 702-387-5276 or SSebelius@reviewjournal.com.