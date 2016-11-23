Voter ID is the sure-fire way to stop election fraud

It’s my opinion that massive voter fraud is rampant in America. The worst case scenario may be right here in Nevada.

How easy is it to cheat? Even left-leaning Politico reported the voter registration system is in chaos. Millions of dead people are still on the rolls, 24 million registrations are no longer valid, 12 million have incorrect addresses and 2.75 million people are registered to vote in more than one state, according to a recent story on the website.

Voter ID is the sure-fire way to stop massive fraud. But guess who hates voter ID? Democrats.

But that’s ridiculous. Voter ID is a no-brainer. You need an ID to do most anything: cash a check; buy cigarettes or alcohol; register a gun; get on an airplane; check into a hotel; obtain a marriage license; get a permit to organize a protest march; or receive any government benefits.

Even in liberal states such as Massachusetts, Illinois and California you need strict ID to collect welfare benefits.

To register a gun in New York City, you need a Social Security card, birth certificate, two color photos and other documents.

For crying out loud, you even need ID to get into government buildings!

So why are Democrats so intense and passionate about such a minor issue? Democrats are making a mountain out of a molehill because this is their edge. This is how they win elections when their policies are a failure. They stuff the ballot box.

I dare Democrats to prove me wrong. But of course they can’t. Because without voter ID, there is no way to prove voters are voting multiple times, in different precincts (or states), using false names or the names of dead voters or people who have moved, or using illegal immigrants to illegally vote across this country.

The Democratic Party argument against Voter ID is that:

A) It’s racist.

B) It’s too big a burden for poor and minority voters to obtain ID.

This argument is a scam. Have you been to a doctor lately? I just returned from two doctor visits. Guess what both medical offices asked me for before any doctor could see me or any medical test could be done?

Official government-issued photo ID.

Let’s take the hypocrisy a step further. Most of the people receiving free Obamacare are poor, minority and loyal Democrat voters. President Barack Obama brags all the time about the millions of Americans who now have insurance because of Obamacare. Every one of them had to have government-issued photo ID to get their Obamacare … and to see any doctor.

So the argument that poor and minority Democrat voters don’t have ID, or shouldn’t be “burdened” to get it, is out the window. And it’s certainly not racist to demand ID. If it is, then Obama is a racist.

That leaves only one possible motive to oppose photo ID for voters … the ability to cheat!

I just did a little research. There are 18 states that demand photo ID. Guess the results for Donald Trump in those states? Fifteen wins versus three losses. And he was a whisker away from winning 17 of those 18 states.

Who requires no Voter ID of any kind? Nevada.

Democrats are winning elections with organized voter fraud. Millions of illegals are voting all over this country — specifically Nevada. Over the next four years we must fight for strict Voter ID.

Wayne Allyn Root (wayneroot@gmail.com) is a best-selling author and host of “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now. His R-J columns run Wednesday and Sunday.