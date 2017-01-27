LETTER: Not all military veterans are heroes

I can only imagine the hate mail that Victor Joecks is going to receive for stating that veterans should not be a special interest (Monday column). As a military retiree, and an active veterans’ advocate in the community, I have long complained about veterans who have fallen into the entitlement mentality, like so many others. Instead of using the skills and mental toughness developed in the military, at every turn veterans have come to expect special treatment, whether it’s veteran discounts or free meals on Veterans Day.

Their mindset is that they earned it because the community has elevated them to all be heroes, simply because they served.

Well here’s the truth: We are not all heroes because when everyone is a hero, nobody is a hero. The overwhelming majority of veterans put on a uniform and did their jobs, nothing more and nothing less. Many did their jobs in outstanding ways and many in mediocre ways — a few were actual heroes. Being a veteran is not what makes them special. What makes them special is what they’ve done with their lives since they got out. What makes them special is what they have done for themselves and their community, since.

Veterans shouldn’t need handouts and special treatment. That only cheapens the service they gave to our country.