Soda tax just another money grab

Regarding the Friday Review-Journal story about taxing sugary drinks (“Report: LV could reap many benefits from soda tax”: It appears that the Nanny Staters have moved west.

The real reason for all this: more money. I really don’t believe proponents of this care about anyone’s health. The just want more money for them to spend and more control over what we do on a daily basis.

Last week, it was the Clark County sheriff wanting to limit our use of high-capacity magazines. Not to worry, it will save lives. Whose lives? The bad guys when the poor citizen tries to stop the criminals from coming through his front door with less than enough ammo to save his life or the life of his family.

Looks like the Left has invaded our county. And we were worried about the spooky guys in Area 51. It’s time to vote the Michael Bloomberg wannabes out of office.

Bob Swift

Boulder City

Gun rights

I read where Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo proposes a large magazine ban for gun owners. Well, laws do not stop crime. Law enforcement stops crime.

Millions of 30-round and larger magazines are not used for killing, they’re used daily at ranges — which is where most legal gun use happens. Attacks on magazines are attacks on ranges, the home court for the Second Amendment.

Tthe bottom line: Attacks on magazines are attacks on the heart of the right to keep and bear arms. Infringing on the Second Amendment is a violation of the sheriff’s oath of office.

Criminals can’t have any magazines, ammo or firearms. Disarm criminals first.

Henry Hertel

Las Vegas

Same goals

I am constantly amazed at how liberals twist the words of Donald Trump. Don Ellis’s letter to the Review-Journal last Friday criticizes Donald Trump for not having security briefings. That’s not what he said. What he did say was that he didn’t want to hear the same thing over and over again. Unless something has changed, why waste time listening to the same thing over and over again?

I also held a security clearance when I was in the military. I often wondered why, because most of what I was cleared for was common knowledge and really didn’t merit much more than confidential clearance, which all medical personnel carry as a matter of course. My clearance was higher while I was in a combat theater, but it was downgraded once I returned to non-combat status.

C’mon, man. Give the guy a break.

There are still some holdouts who can’t accept the loss of an election. Grow up. In four years you’ll get another chance. By then you may have found a candidate who isn’t being investigated for a multitude of crimes. Until then, please remember that we are all Americans with the same goals, if not the same policy agendas.

Jim Armbrust

Las Vegas

No shills

Don Ellis’s Friday letter to the editor on Donald Trump and the importance of intelligence briefings is fine. But he failed to mention anything about the outrageous transgressions during Hillary Clinton’s time as secretary of state. We may never know how many lives — as well as future lives — were lost. Not to mention all other damages her careless and arrogant actions caused.

I am not be a real big Trump fan, but he seems to surround himself with some very serious people, not just shills.

David Jaronik

Pahrump