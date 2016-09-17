Micah Roberts’ Sprint Cup driver ratings

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400

At Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Ill.

11;30 a.m. Sunday; TV: NBCSP

Rating, DriverOddsPractice 1Start Pos* Practice 2 Practice 3

1. Jimmie Johnson 12-1 1st 8th 17th 11th

Track-record 577 laps led, but no wins; best 10-consecutive-lap average in Practices 1 and 3

2. Kevin Harvick 5-1 12th 4th 16th 22nd

Won first two Cup races at track (2001, 2002); best 10-consecutive-lap average in Practice 2

3. Kyle Busch 7-1 10th 1st 13th 3rd

2008 winner, ninth or better in past four starts; two wins in six starts on 1.5-mile tracks

4. Kyle Larson 10-1 8th 10th 1st 1st

On incredible roll past three weeks with his first career win, a third and second last week

5. Brad Keselowski 10-1 4th 2nd 25th 9th

Two-time winner, including in 2012 championship season; two of his wins on 1.5s this season

6. Matt Kenseth 8-1 13th 7th 11th 18th

2013 winner with 11.3 average finish in 15 starts; third-best 10-consecutive-lap average in Practice 2

7. Carl Edwards 8-1 2nd 5th 4th 4th

Two-time runner-up, including last season; last top-five came on last 1.5-mile track at Kentucky

8. Martin Truex Jr. 6-1 7th 6th 5th 7th

No top-fives in 10 career starts, but he’s been season-best overall on six 1.5s leading 785 laps

9. Denny Hamlin 8-1 3rd 3rd 23rd 14th

Won this race last season; comes in on roll with career-best eight straight top-10 finishes

10. Joey Logano 10-1 17th 9th 3rd 6th

Career-best fourth in 2014, sixth last season; steady with top-10 in 12 of last 14 on schedule

* Rain on Friday forced NASCAR to alter its schedule, allowing teams to practice rather than qualify — only 40 drivers entered. The starting lineup was set by driver points.

Odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Micah Roberts, a former sports book director, has been been setting NASCAR lines in Las Vegas since 1994. Follow on Twitter: @MicahRoberts7