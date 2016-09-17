Posted 

Micah Roberts’ Sprint Cup driver ratings

Trevor Bayne, left, talks with Jimmie Johnson before qualifications for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway. Johnson is ranked first for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Ill. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

By MICAH ROBERTS
SPECIAL TO THE LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400

At Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Ill.

11;30 a.m. Sunday; TV: NBCSP

Rating, DriverOddsPractice 1Start Pos* Practice 2 Practice 3

1. Jimmie Johnson 12-1 1st 8th 17th 11th

Track-record 577 laps led, but no wins; best 10-consecutive-lap average in Practices 1 and 3

2. Kevin Harvick 5-1 12th 4th 16th 22nd

Won first two Cup races at track (2001, 2002); best 10-consecutive-lap average in Practice 2

3. Kyle Busch 7-1 10th 1st 13th 3rd

2008 winner, ninth or better in past four starts; two wins in six starts on 1.5-mile tracks

4. Kyle Larson 10-1 8th 10th 1st 1st

On incredible roll past three weeks with his first career win, a third and second last week

5. Brad Keselowski 10-1 4th 2nd 25th 9th

Two-time winner, including in 2012 championship season; two of his wins on 1.5s this season

6. Matt Kenseth 8-1 13th 7th 11th 18th

2013 winner with 11.3 average finish in 15 starts; third-best 10-consecutive-lap average in Practice 2

7. Carl Edwards 8-1 2nd 5th 4th 4th

Two-time runner-up, including last season; last top-five came on last 1.5-mile track at Kentucky

8. Martin Truex Jr. 6-1 7th 6th 5th 7th

No top-fives in 10 career starts, but he’s been season-best overall on six 1.5s leading 785 laps

9. Denny Hamlin 8-1 3rd 3rd 23rd 14th

Won this race last season; comes in on roll with career-best eight straight top-10 finishes

10. Joey Logano 10-1 17th 9th 3rd 6th

Career-best fourth in 2014, sixth last season; steady with top-10 in 12 of last 14 on schedule

* Rain on Friday forced NASCAR to alter its schedule, allowing teams to practice rather than qualify — only 40 drivers entered. The starting lineup was set by driver points.

Odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Micah Roberts, a former sports book director, has been been setting NASCAR lines in Las Vegas since 1994. Follow on Twitter: @MicahRoberts7

 

