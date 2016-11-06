Micah Roberts’ Sprint Cup driver ratings

AAA Texas 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

11 a.m. Sunday (KSNV-3)

Rating Driver Odds Practice 1 Qualified Practice 2 Practice 3

1. Carl Edwards (12-1) 2nd 9th 22nd 8th

Three-time winner, including 2008 sweep; best 10-consecutive laps average in Practice 2.

2. Matt Kenseth (8-1) 3rd 7th 24th 19th

Two-time winner with 9.5 average finish, 13 top-fives and 854 laps led in 27 career starts.

3. Kevin Harvick (4-1) 1st 3rd 30th 28th

Surprisingly, no wins in 27 starts. Desperate. Slow single lap times, but super fast on long runs.

4. Kyle Busch (6-1) 22nd 24th 23rd 3rd

Two-time winner, including spring race; two wins and seven top-10s on nine 1.5-mile tracks.

5. Martin Truex Jr. (4-1) 11th 12th 19th 2nd

Led race-high 141 laps in spring; led series-high 817 laps on nine races on 1.5-mile tracks.

6. Jimmie Johnson (4-1) 33rd 19th 16th 15th

Six-time winner (track record), including five of past eight; two 2016 wins on 1.5-mile tracks.

7. Joey Logano (12-1) 4th 2nd 9th 4th

2013 winner, third in the spring — part of a run with 5 top-five finishes in past seven starts.

8. Brad Keselowski (12-1) 24th 4th 27th 1st

Two-time runner-up, including last fall. Two 2016 wins on 1.5s (Las Vegas and Kentucky).

9. Austin Dillon (100-1) 14th 1st 25th 11th

Career-best 11th place last fall; second-best 10-consecutive lap average during Practice 2.

10. Chase Elliott (12-1) 6th 11th 7th 5th

Fifth place in first Cup start during spring; second-best 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 3.

Note: This will be the second race of the season at Texas and 10th of 11 on 1.5-mile tracks.

Odds courtesy of the Westgate sports book.

Micah Roberts, a former sports book director, has been been setting NASCAR lines in Las Vegas since 1994. Follow @MicahRoberts7 on Twitter.