Micah Roberts’ Sprint Cup driver ratings

Can-Am 500

Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona

11:30 a.m. Sunday (KSNV-3)

Rating Driver Odds Practice 1 Qualified Practice 2 Practice 3

1. Kevin Harvick 6-5 15th 6th 6th 14th

Eight-time winner, including six of past eight; using winning chassis from Phoenix past two years.

2. Joey Logano 8-1 2nd 4th 5th 3rd

Career-best third two times, including last season. Second-best 10 consecutive lap average in Practice 3.

3. Kyle Busch 7-1 18th 19th 8th 1st

2005 winner with 13.6 average; finished fourth in his past two starts, leading 75 laps in spring race.

4. Matt Kenseth 12-1 10th 10th 13th 10th

2002 winner, seventh in spring; good candidate because of New Hampshire with win and runner-up.

5. Brad Keselowski 12-1 12th 14th 2nd 2nd

Career-best third-place; 11th or better in eight of past nine starts. Looking for fifth win in 2016.

6. Chase Elliott 18-1 3rd 3rd 7th 6th

Eighth in spring race; second-best 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 2, third in Practice 3.

7. Kyle Larson 25-1 1st 2nd 4th 7th

Career-best 10th in 2015; third-best 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 2, fifth in Practice 3.

8. Alex Bowman 100-1 17th 1st 16th 4th

Career-best 30th in 2015; driving No. 88 and had best 10-consecutive laps average in final practice.

9. Martin Truex Jr. 10-1 5th 40th 1st 9th

Career-best fifth in 2009; had engine problems in practices or would be rated much higher.

10. Jimmie Johnson 12-1 7th 17th 11th 11th

Four-time winner with track-record 7.8 average finish and 15 top 5s; already in championship round.

Note: Phoenix setup requirements make it similar to New Hampshire and Richmond, which gives a nice sample base of five races this season to review for handicapping purposes.

Odds courtesy of Westgate sports book.

Micah Roberts, a former sports book director, has been been setting NASCAR lines in Las Vegas since 1994. Follow @MicahRoberts7 on Twitter.