You can’t bet on UNLV debate, but presidential nominees will be at odds

En pleno debate el republicano Donald Trump contesta una pregunta mientras la demócrata Hillary Clinton escucha en la Hofstra University, en Hempstead, N.Y., el lunes 26 de septiembre de 2016 (AP Photo/David Goldman).

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump celebrates with running mate Mike Pence at the conclusion of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Thursday, July 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton appear on a video monitor at debate watch event at UNLV Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Las Vegas. Several hundred college, middle and high school debate students watched the first presidential debate featuring the two candidates. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Henderson Pavilion on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in Henderson, Nev. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the GOP convention in Cleveland, Monday, July 18, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stumps at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, Nev., on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump celebrates with running mate Mike Pence at the conclusion of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Thursday, July 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets supporters after a campaign rally at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

La candidata presidencial demócrata Hillary Clinton toma el escenario en un acto de campaña en la sede de International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, el jueves 4 de agost de 2016 en Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers headquarters on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stands next to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton makes her way to the stage for a campaign rally at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers headquarters on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gives supporters two thumbs up following his speech during a campaign rally at the Henderson Pavilion on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in Henderson, Nev. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By MATT YOUMANS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

No official score can be kept when Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump square off Wednesday in a hyped presidential debate in Las Vegas.

That means no wagering is allowed at the sports books. Although it’s a Super Bowl-type event at the Thomas & Mack Center, no proposition bets will be posted, either.

“The problem is, you can’t actually put up a debate because it’s so subjective,” Wynn sports book director John Avello said. “The last two debates, if you asked 10 people, you got 10 different opinions who won it.”

But it sure is fun imagining what the betting lines might look like.

The mythical line on who wins would be a pick’em (minus-110 on each side; wager $110 to win $100), and there would be no documented winner, of course.

Chris Wallace, the host of “Fox News Sunday,” will moderate the third and final debate, which is supposed to be divided into six 15-minute segments. Clinton and Trump each will have two minutes to respond to a question and another chance to respond to the opponent. The six topics of discussion: immigration, entitlements and debt, the Supreme Court, the economy, foreign policy and each candidate’s fitness to serve as president.

According to the offshore sports book Oddsshark.com, the updated odds for the next president of the United States favor Clinton at minus-650, with Trump at plus-400 (wager $100 to win $400) and any other candidate at plus-2,500.

For entertainment purposes only — because Nevada gaming regulations prohibit wagering on events such as political debates — here are several prop bets for Wednesday’s spectacle.

Contact sports betting reporter Matt Youmans at myoumans@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2907. Follow on Twitter: @mattyoumans247

Conversations with Nevada sports book directors led to these hypothetical odds:

* Will Clinton and Trump shake hands?

Yes minus-150

* How many times will "UNLV" or "Nevada-Las Vegas" be mentioned by Clinton, Trump and Wallace?

3½ (Under minus-150)

* Will Clinton wear a pantsuit?

Yes minus-2,000 (1 to 20 odds)

* What color pantsuit will Clinton wear?

Blue minus-150, White plus-300 (3 to 1 odds), Red/Pink plus-500, Yellow plus-700, Black plus-800, Any other color plus-1,000

* Will Trump wear a solid-color tie?

Yes minus-500 (1 to 5 odds)

* What color tie will Trump wear?

Red minus-120, Blue plus-100 (even money), Any other color plus-250

* How many total times will Trump say "Mexico" and "wall"?

5 (Over/Under minus-110)

* How many total times will Trump say "huge" and "tremendous"?

7 (Over/Under -110)

* How many total times will "China" and "Russia" be mentioned by Clinton and Trump?

10½ (Over/Under minus-110)

* Will Ken Bone wear a red sweater while serving as on-site correspondent for "Jimmy Kimmel Live"?

Yes minus-450

* How many times will Trump say Clinton should "go to jail"?

2 (Over/Under minus-110)

* How many times will Trump call Clinton a "liar"?

2½ (Over/Under minus-110)

* Will Trump mention the NFL or Raiders in reference to Las Vegas?

No minus-500

* Will Trump mention Elvis, Frank Sinatra or Jerry Tarkanian?

No minus-500

* According to Nielsen Ratings, what will be the viewership of the debate?

Over/Under 62.5 million people

The second Clinton-Trump debate had a viewership of 66.5 million, down from 84 million viewers for the first debate.

 