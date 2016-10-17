You can’t bet on UNLV debate, but presidential nominees will be at odds

No official score can be kept when Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump square off Wednesday in a hyped presidential debate in Las Vegas.

That means no wagering is allowed at the sports books. Although it’s a Super Bowl-type event at the Thomas & Mack Center, no proposition bets will be posted, either.

“The problem is, you can’t actually put up a debate because it’s so subjective,” Wynn sports book director John Avello said. “The last two debates, if you asked 10 people, you got 10 different opinions who won it.”

But it sure is fun imagining what the betting lines might look like.

The mythical line on who wins would be a pick’em (minus-110 on each side; wager $110 to win $100), and there would be no documented winner, of course.

Chris Wallace, the host of “Fox News Sunday,” will moderate the third and final debate, which is supposed to be divided into six 15-minute segments. Clinton and Trump each will have two minutes to respond to a question and another chance to respond to the opponent. The six topics of discussion: immigration, entitlements and debt, the Supreme Court, the economy, foreign policy and each candidate’s fitness to serve as president.

According to the offshore sports book Oddsshark.com, the updated odds for the next president of the United States favor Clinton at minus-650, with Trump at plus-400 (wager $100 to win $400) and any other candidate at plus-2,500.

For entertainment purposes only — because Nevada gaming regulations prohibit wagering on events such as political debates — here are several prop bets for Wednesday’s spectacle.

Contact sports betting reporter Matt Youmans at myoumans@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2907. Follow on Twitter: @mattyoumans247