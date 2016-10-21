Carl Frampton-Leo Santa Cruz rematch likely to land in Las Vegas

The highly anticipated rematch between Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz is a done deal, according to the Northern Ireland fighter, and all signs point to the bout landing in Las Vegas.

“Done deal!” Frampton tweeted Thursday morning. “The rematch versus Leo Santa Cruz is on!!! More news to come soon #Andstill.”

The more news was expected to come from Showtime on Thursday, but the television network has not sent out a news release regarding the Frampton-Santa Cruz rematch or any other Premier Boxing Champions cards.

Showtime is expected to announce the venue and fight day along with details for the PBC card featuring Jesus Cuellar versus Abner Mares and Jermall Charlo against Julian Williams.

According to reports, Frampton-Santa Cruz will take place Jan. 28 at the MGM Grand. TGB Promotions, which does work with PBC, has reserved the MGM Grand for Jan. 21 and Jan. 28.

The first battle between Frampton (23-0, 14 knockouts) and Santa Cruz (32-1-1, 18 KOs) happened at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on July 30 in what is considered to be a Fight of the Year candidate. Frampton’s high-level boxing skills and cleaner punches led to him taking Santa Cruz’s WBA featherweight belt.

Frampton had the home crowd advantage with many Irish fans making the trip to New York. Santa Cruz didn’t want to make that mistake again and asked for the rematch to be in his hometown of Los Angeles. Frampton countered with Las Vegas.

Mikey Garcia against WBC lightweight champion Dejan Zlaticanin has been reported as the co-main event for the Frampton-Santa Cruz match.

The title fights for Cuellar-Mares and Charlo-Williams will be a co-feature in Los Angeles on Dec. 10, according to reports.

Showtime’s boxing schedule has been quiet since the summer, but the four aforementioned title fights would be a strong way to end 2016 and start 2017.

SENATOR PACQUIAO’S SCHEDULE

Ever wonder how Manny Pacquiao juggles his boxing and senatorial duties in the Philippines? Thanks to Top Rank publicist Fred Sternburg, here’s Pacquiao’s daily routine as he prepares to face Jessie Vargas at the Thomas & Mack Center on Nov. 5.

“A typical work/training day for Pacquiao begins with a 5 a.m. wakeup call that has him doing his multi-mile morning run one hour later. His run is followed by grueling strength and conditioning work with Justin Fortune. After that, it’s a shower, a daily reading of the Bible and breakfast before he heads off in business attire to the Senate for a full day of legislative duties. Pacquiao usually arrives at the gym between 5 and 6 p.m. where he works out for three hours with (trainer) Freddie Roach and his sparring partners. The day ends with dinner at home followed by a game of chess and a deep sleep. True to his promise to the electorate, Pacquiao did not miss one senate session.”

Pacquiao is expected to travel to Los Angeles this weekend to finish off his training at Roach’s Wild Card Boxing gym.

“It is all about discipline and time management,” Pacquiao said. “Boxing is my passion and public service is my calling. I will continue to travel both roads as long as I can do both effectively. I dedicate the fights I take on to my fans and my countrymen. They have kept me in their prayers. I fight to bring glory to the Philippines whether I’m wearing boxing gloves or standing on the floor of the senate.”

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.