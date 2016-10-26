Tom Fazio and Discovery Land go all in with new Summit project

Like a postal worker, master golf course architect Tom Fazio didn’t let rain nor thunder get in the way of his appointed rounds. Fazio and his team were in stormy Las Vegas this week for a site visit of the new Summit course in Summerlin. It is the first new course built in Southern Nevada since 2008.

The layout is the crown jewel of an exclusive 555-acre ultraluxury living community developed by Discovery Land in a joint venture with Howard Hughes Corporation. The course is scheduled to open in the spring of 2017 while the first custom home is slated to be ready in the latter part of next year. Reportedly sales are brisk and 85 percent of buyers who have purchased lots priced from $2 million to $10 million are locals.

Fazio first saw the Summit plot of land in the southern area of Summerlin in February 2014 and was stunned by the dramatic topography. He quickly realized how imposing the challenge would be.

“My first impression was certainly a ‘wow’ and that the area was very distinctive,” Fazio said. “Then I thought I’m glad Discovery Land is involved because this is the big leagues and a huge deal.

”This is an extremely massive undertaking and financially a big risk. It takes a company like Discovery to have the resources, the guts and the vision to make this a reality.”

During the visit, Fazio looked at 16 nearly completed holes but his main focus was on the final two. While he spoke, a bulldozer operator was busy shaping an area to the specs Fazio provided. The following morning, he approved the work.

“We don’t ‘change’ anything because we don’t finalize anything until we actually do the work,” Fazio said, still excited about the process after five decades of designing courses. “It’s all hand crafted. Creating a golf course is an art form and it isn’t an exact science. It’s a lot of personal preference and how you like things to look. It’s like a living, breathing organism.”

The Summit marks the 13th time Fazio has designed a course for Discovery Land. The company portfolio includes communities in Mexico, the Bahamas, New York, California and other locales. Recently Discovery Land was approved by members to purchase the Las Vegas Country Club.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Fazio said before heading off to oversee additional hand crafting.

PROFILE OF CHAMPIONS

On Tuesday, Faith Lutheran Chapel is the site of a public evening with several PGA Tour players who will share their experiences on tour and their individual faith. Currently scheduled to attend are Aaron Baddely and Zach Johnson, among others.

CLARK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT DAY AT SHRINERS

This Monday, Halloween, is also Clark County School District Day at the Shriners event. Several allied golf associations are working with Shriners tournament management to offer golf instruction to about 200 students.

Among the organizations working together are the Southern Nevada Golf Association, Southwest Section, PGA of America, Southern Nevada Chapter and the UNLV Professional Golf Management program.

The day at the Shriners is one of several “grow the game” initiatives the associations are working on throughout the community. For more junior golf information and how to get kids signed up, visit SouthernNevadaJuniorGolf.com.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

UNLV students, alumni or staff can get a free admission to next week’s Shriner’s Hospitals for Children Open just by showing a valid UNLV identification card.

JUNIOR GOLF BORDER SKIRMISH

Members of the Utah Junior Golf Association defeated a team of players from the Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association to win the Jay Don Blake Border Wars last weekend. The Utah team won 214.5 to 163.5 in the matches played at SouthGate Golf Club in St. George and sponsored by Blake, a PGA Tour Champions player.

STARS ON, OFF COURSE

Andre Agassi had lunch recently at the Flight Deck Bar and Grill at TaylorMade Golf Experience. Agassi and owner Ron Boreta are longtime friends.