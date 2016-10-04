Posted 

Maria Sharapova to play at Caesars Palace benefit Monday

Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates winning against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain after their final match at the Rome Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2015. (Stefano Rellandini/Reuters)

Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates defeating Alexandra Panova to win their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne in this January 21, 2015 file photo. (Thomas Peter/Files/Reuters)

Maria Sharapova of Russia stretches for a shot during her match against Serena Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves during her match against Serena Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)

Russia's Maria Sharapova serves the ball to Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during the French Open in Paris, June 1, 2015. The highest court in sports has cut Sharapova's two-year doping ban to 15 months. (David Vincent/AP)

Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates after defeating compatriot Ekaterina Makarova in their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2015. (Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters)

By RON KANTOWSKI
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

She’s back — sort of.

Maria Sharapova has been added to a star-studded roster of tennis icons and personalities that will play for charity at Monday’s World TeamTennis Smash Hits benefit at Caesars Palace co-hosted by Sir Elton John and Billie Jean King.

The announcement was made in a news release after Sharapova’s ban from competitive tennis for doping violations was reduced from two years to 15 months.

The Caesars appearance will be Sharapova’s first semi-competitive tennis in nine months. She said in March at the Australian Open that she had failed a drug test after taking Melodonium, and continuing to take it after it was added to a banned list of substances.

Sharapova has five Grand Slam event titles and a career Grand Slam and was ranked No. 7 when her ban began. It was supposed to be for two years but now will expire on April 25, 2017.

She will be playing in Smash Hits, a fund-raiser for the Elton John AIDS foundation, for the first time. Others scheduled to serve and volley and occasionally break a sweat are John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, Martina Navratilova, Mardy Fish, Mark Philippousis and former world No. 1 doubles player Liezel Huber. Elton John also is expected to play in a celebrity doubles match.

Tickets for WTT Smash Hits are available through WTTSMASHHits.com or by calling The Colosseum at Caesars Palace box office at 866-320-9763.

 